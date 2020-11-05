Dublin: 5th November 2020: Microsoft has released new research into remote working in Ireland on 5th November as part of a pan-European piece of research commissioned by Microsoft and conducted by Boston Consulting Group and KRC Research.

Some key points of the research:

The hybrid workplace is here to stay:

97% cited the importance of changing their firm’s ways of working to become more innovative and flexible.

71% of employees worked remotely during the first lockdown

Leaders expect 45% of employees will continue to work remotely. Employees expect to spend one third of time outside of the office

Explosion in remote working policies:

72% of organisations have implemented remote working policies, (versus 22% last year)

Business benefits:

Productivity : Seven in 10 leaders (73%) saw equal or more productivity from remote workers. For people surveyed in Ireland their best time of day to really focus was between 9 and 11am. The ability to do focused work plummets in the afternoon.

: Seven in 10 leaders (73%) saw equal or more productivity from remote workers. Retention : Well over half (68%) of business leaders see remote working as key to retaining talented employees, higher than the European average of 56%.

: Well over half (68%) of business leaders see remote working as key to retaining talented employees, higher than the European average of 56%. Sustainability: Taking a broader societal view, more than half of leaders (61%) see increased sustainability as a key business reason to adopt remote working.

Top benefits for employees:

79% Dressing casually

56% More time for hobbies

46% Personalised workspace

32% Working with pet by my side

Innovation:

41% of leaders thought their companies were innovative around core products and services – The same number agreed with that sentiment in our research in 2019 (42%).

Innovative Culture:

An innovative culture is where employees feel empowered, where there is open communications with managers, and where there is a strong, inclusive vision from the top.

Employees in innovative companies: 72% are equally or more productive when working remotely (vs 60% in less innovative companies) 59% of employees feel empowered to make decisions. 71% feel it’s okay to make mistakes. 93% collaborate with colleagues seamlessly. 94% can focus attention solely on the task at hand. 80% feel that their contribution makes a difference in the company. 90% agree that their team can get a lot done when they work hard. 69% feel happy at work (vs 39% of employees with less innovative company cultures).



Leader’s challenges:

However, for many leaders, this year marked the first time they were responsible for leading people who were working remotely.

58% said they feel they have not yet effectively learned how to delegate and empower virtual teams.

56% of leaders found it harder to create a strong and unified team.

51% feel they have not effectively learned how to be empathetic with their teams.

ENDS

