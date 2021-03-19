March 19 2021 Michael Faust, the former EVP Global Client Operations for WPP, has joined independent agency BLITZWORKS as chief commercial officer.

Michael Faust

Until 2020 Faust worked across WPP’s largest global clients where he focused on finding new and better ways to deliver the group’s services. His responsibilities included leading complex and time sensitive procurement negotiations across agencies, disciplines and countries.

Earlier in his career Faust held senior roles at Ogilvy & Mather, The Co-operative Group, LetsBuyIt.com and Dell.

BLITZWORKS is known for working with its clients to create sales-driving platforms in three days. CEO Marcus Brown said: “Michael is a proven commercial leader and brings with him a wealth of experience from businesses of significant scale and complexity. We are thrilled that he’s chosen to bring our unique model to life for clients.”

Michael Faust said: “BLITZWORKS is undoubtedly one of the new wave of independent agencies with a radical approach for a post-pandemic world. Their approach encompasses speed, agility and world-class creativity – these things have never been more important to clients.”

About BLITZWORKS

It’s astonishing what can be achieved in three consecutive days via BLITZWORKS' efficient, fearless and collaborative creative process. We take a radical and timely approach that was initially developed to transform multiple brands in Europe and Asia - and we took it to a new level in our work for Diageo. Founded in 2019, we're led by three partners – Marcus Brown, John Pallant and Ajab Samrai – who have network and global experience. Our advantage comes from our approach; we offer a squad of talent with diverse strengths, intense focus and teamwork with clients – combined, this has an exponential impact on the curve of success.