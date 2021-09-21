Accomplished product executive to spearhead innovation across the newly merged company’s suite of CX insights and research technology products

London, UK, New York, NY and Oslo, Norway September 21, 2021 – Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created earlier this year by the merger of Confirmit and FocusVision, today announced Brian Bhuta as Chief Product Officer. Bhuta will oversee Forsta’s product development, spearheading innovation and evolving the architecture of the global company’s expansive product suite, which encompasses CX insights, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee), qualitative research, quantitative research, data visualisation and more.

Brian Bhuta, CPO, Forsta

“There is incredible market potential for Forsta’s comprehensive suite of technology products. The company’s state-of-the-art research and insights solutions are world-class. Combine this with the incredibly smart, talented and passionate team at Forsta, and it makes for a one-of-a-kind company poised to drive value for our customers,” said Bhuta. “I’m thrilled to join this innovative, leading-edge company at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory.”

Bhuta joins Forsta with more than 15 years of product, technology and executive leadership experience across both start-ups and large global organisations. Previously, Bhuta was Chief Product Officer at Signify Health, the market leader in delivering value-based care enablement, a role he assumed just as the company was formed via merger. Bhuta has also held the position of Vice President of Product Management at athenahealth, and various executive and leadership roles at EMC (acquired by Dell in 2016), NaviNet (acquired by Lumeris in 2012) and Phoenix Data Systems (acquired by BioClinica in 2008).

“Brian’s arrival marks another exciting step forward for Forsta, as we continue to define and expand our position in the market,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Forsta. “Brian’s vision, leadership and energy will be instrumental in continuing to move the company forward as we transform the research and insights technology industry.”

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit and FocusVision, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive set of research and insights solutions, spanning CX, enterprise feedback management, VoC, VoE, Qual, Quant, Data Visualisation and more. Forsta’s extensive set of market-leading tools, including the award-winning Dapresy data visualisation and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means “to understand” in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

