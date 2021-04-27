London, UK, Oslo, Norway and New York, NY – 27 April 2021 - The newly merged businesses of Confirmit and FocusVision, two of the world’s leading Experience and Research technology companies, have announced Forsta as the new brand for the organisation.

Kyle Ferguson, CEO of the business comments: “I am delighted to introduce Forsta as our new brand. Today’s announcement takes us a step closer to realising our ambition of creating a world class business that will reinvent the global insights industry. Forsta brings us to the cusp of a new frontier of customer experience, where discovery and understanding of insights will lead to stories that quickly fuel action for our customers. Together we will grow smarter and faster as we bring experience research to life.

“It’s easy to say you are a purpose driven organisation. The hardest part is delivering on the claim. Forsta’s purpose is simple. We exist to help inform and inspire decision makers.”

Both Confirmit and FocusVision will become Forsta brands and continue to operate as usual while the organisation continues its integration plans and brand strategy roll out.

About Confirmit, a Forsta Brand

Confirmit’s solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviours so you’re always one step ahead.

About FocusVision, a Forsta Brand

Established in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ -- how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honoured for its Outstanding Innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.

