Forsta, the world’s leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, has welcomed Volker Wylutzki-Boehme as Managing Director and Head of Voice of Customer (VOC) and Voice of Employee (VOE) Experiences in DACH.

“I am delighted to be joining Forsta at what is a pivotal phase for the business. As we seek to reinvent the global insights industry, we have a great opportunity globally and especially in the DACH region. There are so many global leading enterprises in DACH, our team will work hard to help to make them all more successful. I am passionate about the power of data, the ability to discern insights from it and then to be able to develop actions that help our clients grow their success – and their profits – is exciting. And that’s what we will do at Forsta!”

Volker Wylutzki-Böhme

“Volker is a great addition to our senior leadership team and I am pleased to welcome him to Forsta,” adds Giles Whiting, COO and Head of the VOC/E business. “Volker brings years of significant VOC and VOE experience together with a deep knowledge of Big Data and Data Analytics that match perfectly with the cutting edge solutions and services we bring to our clients. Volker is inspired by data and the opportunity it presents to transform business. I am looking forward to seeing him play his part in not only transforming our DACH business, but also ensuring we and our clients grow smarter together.”

Volker is based in the Duesseldorf/Cologne area in Germany.

About Forsta

Forsta, is the brand for the recently merged businesses of Confirmit and FocusVision, two of the world’s leading Experience and Research technology companies. In collaboration with their clients, Forsta informs and inspires designs solutions and deploys their market leading experience and research technology to exceed their clients’ needs. Forsta, growing smarter together. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

About Confirmit, a Forsta Brand

Confirmit’s solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviours so you’re always one step ahead.

About FocusVision, a Forsta Brand

Established in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ -- how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honoured for its Outstanding Innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.