London, UK, New York, NY and Oslo, Norway – June 08, 2021: Forsta, the world leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, has appointed Melissa Perri to the Board.

“I am delighted to welcome Melissa to our Board and team,” comments Kyle Ferguson, CEO. “Melissa brings world leading experience and knowledge of not only product development and management, but also a tangible passion for product professionals, organisation and growth strategy. I have no doubt at all that she will play a leading role in helping us achieve our ambition of reinventing the global insights industry.”

Melissa adds: “It is exciting to be part of Forsta. Their world class customer research and insights platform will enable companies to grow smarter about their customers, which is essential for great product management. When that is done correctly, customer problems are solved, and business goals are achieved. I intend to help Forsta effectively grow the product suite to create real value for the business.”

About Melissa Perri

Melissa Perri is the CEO of Produx Labs, a Product Management training organization, and the author of “Escaping the Build Trap.” In 2019, she was appointed to the faculty of Harvard Business School to teach Product Management in the MBA program. Melissa believes the key to creating great products is growing great product leaders. Committed to that mission, she created two online schools: Product Institute, where she has shared her scientific approach to Product Management with over 3500 students, and The CPO Accelerator, which specializes in growing product leaders into Chief Product Officers. Previously, Melissa has consulted with executives from organizations around the world to set up their product organizations, advise on product strategy, and train leaders and team members. She graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Operations Research and Information Engineering. Visit https://melissaperri.com/bio-media for more information and hi res imagery.

About Forsta

Forsta, is the brand for the recently merged businesses of Confirmit and FocusVision, two of the world’s leading Experience and Research technology companies. In collaboration with their clients, Forsta informs and inspires designs solutions and deploys their market leading experience and research technology to exceed their clients’ needs. Forsta, growing smarter together. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

About Confirmit, a Forsta Brand

Confirmit’s solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviours so you’re always one step ahead.

About FocusVision a Forsta Brand

Established in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ -- how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honoured for its Outstanding Innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.

