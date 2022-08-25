SCF welcomes three new members and a new executive board member

25 AUGUST, 2022, LONDON, UK – SCF (Small Cell Forum), the global membership organization committed to supporting agile, low-cost mobile infrastructure through small cells, today announced it has welcomed four new companies to the Forum – Ontix, O-Cubes, Microamp, and TAWAL, with TAWAL also being a member of the executive board.

The new members, which are from diverse areas of the small cells eco-system, will contribute to the extensive SCF work program, tackling a wide range of topics from small cell Open RAN solutions, neutral hosting and private networks to emerging technologies such as CV2X technologies and 6G.

The addition to the SCF executive board of TAWAL, the leading towerco in Saudi Arabia, means that more than half of the board is now made-up of ‘alternative deployers’ such as neutral hosts and towercos – a growing area of focus for SCF.

Prabhakar Chitrapu, PhD, SCF Chair, said: “I would like to warmly welcome our recent members, all representing different areas of our eco-system, from deployers to software, equipment and component vendors. Our work plan is more varied than ever – tackling small cell Open RAN solutions, private network blueprints, neutral host requirements and emerging technologies, such as CV2X technologies and 6G. I know these new members will play an important role in contributing to the work we are doing in these areas.”

Omar Alrasheed, General Manager of Commercial Planning and Development, TAWAL, said: “With our growing influence, we aim to propel the global industry forward, pioneering leading-edge ICT infrastructure products and services that empower the people, businesses, and communities we serve to fulfil their potential. To achieve this, we aim to partner with like-minded entities aligned with our mission and vision. This speaks to our delight at having joined the Small Cell Forum. We aim to work closely with our new partners and leverage our membership to develop state-of-the-art ICT Infra solutions that are truly transformative.”

Patrick Bradd, CEO at Ontix, commented: “The value in neutral hosts isn’t about the technology, it lies in moving beyond the theoretical and installing operational networks quickly, and cost-effectively, in the places where they can provide the most value to operators, local governments and authorities, partners and end-users. The route to dense 4G and 5G networks, indoors and out, runs through small cells, and SCF provides a platform to drive the ecosystem forward. We’re delighted to join and excited to begin working with other members.”

Dawid Kuchta PhD, CEO of Microamp Solutions, said: “mmWave technology and Open RAN are the future of industrial connectivity. We are excited to see these technology standards being recognized by industry-leading organizations, such as SCF. For Microamp, it is yet another proof that mmWave-based solutions can and will greatly impact the way companies are building their networks. We are dedicated to bringing our technological expertise to the table, pushing forward the new standards of building efficient, low-cost networks for industries worldwide.”

SCF develops the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification. The SCF work program delivers a comprehensive free release series of specifications and white papers. Recent releases include Neutral Host Requirements Part 2: Hosted RAN high-level design, the SCF market forecast report 2022, and the latest updates to the 5G FAPI suite of specifications. To find out more about what SCF does and access the latest data and downloads visit www.smallcellforum.org.

