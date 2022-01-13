Paris, France/Möglingen, Germany – January 13, 2022. A French company ("the customer") has opted for software and services from USU SAS to optimize its group-wide software asset management (SAM). The global distribution company for the construction and industrial sectors wants to gain a cost-transparent overview of its own complex software licensing landscape, ensure compliance and minimize the risks associated with audits by major software vendors.

In the future, USU Software Asset Management will be used in particular to review software contracts and licenses from Microsoft, Adobe and Oracle and ensure the best possible economic use - for the customer's own data center and the cloud. As a result, the customer's managers expect significant savings.

In addition to the consulting expertise of USU partner Crayon, the ability of the SAM solution to professionally cover the entire hybrid software landscape with on-premises and cloud use with highly specialized modules for Oracle, Adobe and Microsoft, among others, was a decisive factor in the decision to award the contract to USU Software.

"We are pleased to be able to offer the customer sustainable added value with our SAM solutions. The project is also an important milestone in our strategic partnership with Crayon France," said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

