Bismarck, ND (Corporate) – Frontier Precision, a large U.S. distributor of geospatial and unmanned solutions, and Sysnpective, a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data and solutions provider, are excited to announce our new distribution partnership for our SAR-based solutions across North America.

Synspective develops and operates high-frequency, high-resolution SAR satellites to provide high-quality data set and solution services. The company has already succeeded in putting three satellites into targeted orbit. And, by 2023, it will have six satellites in orbit, bringing them closer to a planned constellation of 30 satellites around 2026. In addition, the company utilizes data science and machine learning to develop SAR data solutions for various remote sensing applications, including Land Displacement Monitoring (LDM) and others suited for large-area applications.

Frontier Precision is an employee-owned company with over 34 years of experience serving survey, mapping, engineering, construction, GIS, drones/UAS/unmanned, forensics, law enforcement, forestry, water resources, mosquito & vector control, and natural resources professionals throughout the western United States. As a high-tech company, the company has been at the forefront of technologies and established the concrete position globally as one of Trimble’s largest and best geospatial distributors in the world.

Under this partnership, Frontier Precision will be working closely with Synspective in bringing to North America, as part of global market expansion, the unique data sets leveraging its SAR constellation and unique solution.

CEO of Frontier Precision, Dennis Kemmesat commented on the distribution agreement by saying, “We felt strongly after looking at the product Synspective will be offering to go forward this was a great fit in our overall geospatial and unmanned portfolios – a complementary technology to everything else we offer to the geospatial community.”

“This is an exciting step for Synspective in our expansion to the United States. We believe that our solutions are the ideal addition to the existing portfolio held by Frontier Precision. It will help develop our reach to North America, especially to their transportation, mining, and disaster recovery verticals which are already key target segments for both companies,” said Dr. Motoyuki Arai, Founder and CEO of Synspective.

About Frontier Precision

Since our founding in Bismarck, ND in 1988, we’ve expanded our footprint to South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington. Additionally, Frontier provides service in the states of Wyoming and Utah, as well as our Unmanned Systems offices in Texas, Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina. We pride ourselves on offering unmatched customer service with industry experts who always find a solution to fit your needs.

Frontier Precision is committed to service and support, with Trimble Certified Service Centers in Bismarck, ND, Minneapolis, MN, Denver, CO, Anchorage, AK, Honolulu, HI, Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, and Boise, ID. We also help you get the most out of your equipment, through Trimble Certified Training Classes across the country and available online and on-demand. With Frontier Precision, you’re always assured of receiving the most innovative solutions along with the advice of expert professionals.

About Synspective

Synspective provides one-stop solutions using satellite observation data to steadily move the world forward. Applying the results of the ImPACT program (led by the Government of Japan, Cabinet Office), Synspective is building a constellation of 30 high-frequency, high-resolution SAR satellites to provide data solutions to government and commercial organizations.

Established: February 22, 2018

Location: 3-10-3 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Dr. Motoyuki Arai, Founder and CEO

For more information on Synspective Inc, visit www.synspective.com