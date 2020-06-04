Experts from around the globe will explore the power of Postgres for people, teams and enterprises

BEDFORD, Mass., June 4, 2020 – Today EnterpriseDB released the agenda for Postgres Vision 2020, taking place from June 23-24. Bryson Koehler, Chief Technology Officer for Equifax, will deliver the day 1 keynote address, exploring how his team is building a cloud-ready culture. Other speakers come from organizations such as IKEA Group, Mastercard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and IBM. This is the first year that Postgres Vision will be held as a virtual event, with live sessions scheduled across global time zones. Registration for Postgres Vision 2020 is free.

Postgres Enables Business and Technical Innovation

Postgres represents business speed and innovation and is built for developers, creators and leaders looking to do more. It is not just an idea about what’s possible but an actual platform for today’s visionaries.

“Postgres is more than just database technology. It’s a movement built on a commitment to enable innovation. Postgres Vision makes the energy around Postgres real for attendees because it concentrates a vast amount of expertise that you can act on today,” said EnterpriseDB president and CEO Ed Boyajian. “I’m thrilled that Postgres Vision will bring together some of the best minds in the database world to explore ways organizations can get more out of Postgres.”

Postgres Vision 2020 Agenda

This year’s Postgres Vision theme is “Postgres is for builders.” The event will feature stories about how organizations are using Postgres to create meaningful change in their business. It will also include a new track focusing on ways developers are using Postgres to build innovative, secure, enterprise-scale applications.

Agenda highlights include:

Dinesh Adhikari, infrastructure manager, IKEA Group, will present on why IKEA chose Postgres.

Gordon Platt, senior database administrator, Mastercard, will discuss Postgres replication tips and tricks.

Jerry Eshbaugh, senior DevOps team lead, FEMA, will talk about the benefits and technical challenges of running a Postgres cluster in Docker containers.

Bruce Momjian, co-founder of the PostgreSQL Global Development Group and database architect, EnterpriseDB, along with Marc Linster, SVP of product development, EnterpriseDB, will present on the future of Postgres in a multi-cloud world.

Daniel Hernandez, general manager, data & AI, IBM, will speak about how to leverage an open source based architecture to drive your journey to AI.

View the full agenda for the Postgres Vision 2020 virtual event: https://www.postgresvision.com/agenda.

Registration

Join Postgres Vision 2020 virtually from anywhere in the world by registering today for free.

To learn more, visit the Postgres Vision website.