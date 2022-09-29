London, UK 29th September 2022: FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do ‘better business, faster’, today announced explosive growth just one year after the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and subsequent rebrand.

Driven by market demand for its highly differentiated proposition, FullCircl now works with 40% of the UK’s top financial institutions and 7 of the top 10 UK banks. As well as notable customer wins, more than 20 new hires, 4 major banner clients, and several significant product development announcements that consolidate the combined value proposition, FullCircl also confirmed it has achieved EBITDA profitability.

A New Ally for Regulated Businesses

From the outset there was strong product rationale for bringing Artesian and DueDil together. Twelve months on, FullCircl has made significant progress incorporating the best of both platforms to build a strong foundation to meet the needs of tomorrow’s financial institutions and regulated businesses.

Its Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) proposition helps companies:

Win the right business customers – Through tailored news and data-led insights on companies and their officers

– Through tailored news and data-led insights on companies and their officers Onboard customers faster – Know Your Customer (KYC) screening for customer suitability, verification checks via a rules-based decision engine and automated onboarding journeys powered by API

– Know Your Customer (KYC) screening for customer suitability, verification checks via a rules-based decision engine and automated onboarding journeys powered by API Keep customers for life – Proactive monitoring and in-life customer care based on configurable rules to spot risks and opportunities sooner

Supporting next generation needs

FullCircl launched several new features including new Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) API endpoint to improve onboarding speed and customer experience whilst vitally mitigating regulatory, financial and reputational risk; Group Explorer, a visual way to discover company hierarchies so regulated companies can improve onboarding and reduce risk; a HMRC Import and Export Data extension to allow users to understand which of their customers are trading internationally; and a Sustainability Gazette summarising the latest ESG initiatives across every market in which customer operate.

Additionally, FullCircl integrated its API with its decision engine – a major milestone which brought together two of its market-leading solutions to enable businesses to programmatically screen customers based on customised rules and policies, allowing them to reduce cost to serve by automating pre-screening, executing compliance checks at point of origin, and bring new levels speed and efficiency to onboarding activities.

More Partnerships

FullCircl announced new data and technology partnerships with:

Slalom Consulting, a modern strategy, technology, and business transformation consulting firm

nCino, to provide a comprehensive compliance and risk assessment platform,

TechLabs London, a Microsoft Dynamics Integration Partner

Codat, to provide users with a universal API for small business data

Wiserfunding, to provide the most accurate SME credit risk analytics

Umazi, the enterprise digital identity provider.

NayaOne Marketplace and its Digital Sandbox to provide the opportunity for more regulated businesses to securely evaluate the customer lifecycle intelligence advantage.

Speaking about FullCircl’s success Justin Fitzpatrick, COO and Co-Founder of FullCircl, commented:

“Our rapid growth is the result of our differentiated proposition in the business intelligence space, and our emergence as the leader in the customer lifecycle intelligence market – FullCircl is the only provider to offer a single solution for better decisions across every stage of the customer lifecycle. Through our relentless focus on recruiting top talent and continuously driving product innovation, we have become the trusted platform for over 600 B2B clients.”

“Looking ahead, we see how the macroeconomic environment is impacting the wider financial market. While our fundamental value proposition of helping our clients win the right business customers, onboard them quickly and keep them for life remains unchanged, we’re sensitive to shifting requirements in how we deliver this value. 2023 will see improvements to search functionality, powerful new customer monitoring and alerting capabilities, enhanced depth and breadth of company coverage, and even more data partnerships, so that we cement our position as the fintech frontrunner when it comes to supporting the next generation of financial institutions and regulated businesses.”

-Ends-

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

For more information please contact:

Kelly Prior, PR Consultant

Tel: 07730 572878

Email: Kelly@kellyprior.co.uk

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code decision engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users.

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.