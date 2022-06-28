London, 28th June 2022: FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster, is delighted to announce a partnership with Codat, the universal API for small business data.

FullCircl’s mission is to help banks and financial service providers overcome their biggest challenges. Getting the right data on small business customers is one of those challenges.

FullCircl logo

Publicly filed accounts on small businesses, available through Companies’ House, don’t always accurately reflect current profitability or expenditure. By partnering with Codat, FullCircl can provide its users with seamless integrations to the accounting platforms used by 84% of UK SMEs. Combining this data with FullCircl’s rules-based automation mean FSIs get an instant real-time view of a customer’s financial health, plus can act with accelerated pace to find the right customers, onboard them faster, and keep them for life.

Commenting on the partnership Stuart Boardman, Director of Channels and Revenue Partnerships at FullCircl, commented:

“FullCircl is thrilled to partner with Codat to provide standardised accounting data through our Customer Lifecycle Intelligence platform, enhancing our capabilities and increasing the value we deliver for our clients by reducing the level of manual effort needed to onboard SME clients.”

Phil Low, Head of Partnerships at Codat added:

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with FullCircl, hot on the heels of our $100m Series C. Across the 600+ financial institutions FullCircl works with, there are millions of SME customers being served. By providing those FSIs with the combination of Codat’s data infrastructure & FullCircl’s technology, small businesses will ultimately get a more frictionless and personalised experience from their financial service providers.”

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users.

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

About Codat:

Codat is the universal API for small business data. The real-time connectivity that Codat provides enables software providers and financial institutions to build integrated products for their small business customers.

Codat clients range from lenders to corporate card providers and business forecasting tools and use cases include automatic reconciliation, business dashboarding, and loan decisioning. Codat was founded in 2017 and has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Sydney.

The company has raised over $160M to date from investors including JP Morgan Growth Equity Partners, Canapi Ventures, Shopify, Plaid, Tiger Global, PayPal Ventures, Index Ventures and American Express Ventures.

For more information visit www.codat.io