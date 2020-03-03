This year's Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference, taking place on the 1st-2nd April 2020 in London, will provide a perfect platform to network, exchange novel solutions and consolidate current strategy. The two-day event is the ideal platform for both new and established stake holders involved in C2, C4i, sensors, optronics and vehicle architecture.

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020

Delegates at this highly anticipated meeting will have the opportunity to network with key OEMs and system integrators such as General Dynamics European Land Systems, Patria Land, Thales, Diehl Defence, SAAB Barracuda, BAE and General Dynamics UK.

Industry Spotlight presentations include:

Dr Andy Lillie, Technology Director, Network & Communications, Mission Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems will be presenting on ‘Creating a coherent vehicle architecture approach to deliver and exploit the Single information Environment’, discussing:

Managing the rapidly changing character of conflict with reduced funding

Delivering against differing rates of change of technology

Optimising the integration of tactical CIS and electronic architectures across a mixed fleet of vehicles

Mr Andreas Ohlin, Product Manager Local Situational Awareness Systems, SAAB Vehicle Systems will be presenting on ‘Supporting Situational Awareness: Saab Barracuda’, discussing:

Maximizing time to assess and disseminate information

Support to HI-FI surveillance

Get out of there!

Dr Iain Carrie, Systems Design Engineer, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales UK and Mr Ian James, Chief Technologist Land Systems, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales will be presenting on ‘UK Thoughts on Future Urban Local Situational Awareness’, discussing:

Inputs from the UK UCSA programme, various actual vehicle LSA fits plus some consideration from UK UC6S programme

Sensor and sensor fusion considerations

Vehicle EA infrastructure considerations

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

1st-2nd April 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH & Lockheed Martin

