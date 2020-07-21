Growth Consultancy the Fyami Group (www.fyami.com) is offering an integrated package of sales, marketing and business services to the many IT, finance and fintech companies seeking to re-establish operations post lockdown. Whether companies are returning to the office, restarting their business or simply reuniting the team, Fyami has integrated a suite of services to reignite their operations in the ‘new normal’.

The services available are offered either in the UK or globally by Fyami themselves or where appropriate through a number of chosen partner companies with a track record for delivery. For qualifying companies and prospects, Fyami are happy to conduct an initial one-hour assessment of the services they need. Services on offer include:

Online & traditional sales strategy

Telesales campaign creation & lead generation

Sales training & upskilling teams

Digital marketing consultancy & Martech

Digital transformation

Web design & app creation

SEO & Social Media management

Public Relations, content generation & blogging

Email marketing including HubSpot management

Events Management: Webinars, Zoom events, Google Hangouts and Microsoft Teams.

Chris Davey of Fyami client Tiralis Global (https://www.tiralisglobal.com) believes that the integrated approach will work well. In his view: “The days of business silos are gone for good. We needed a company who could help get us to get found and to help us to get more customers. This required an overall strategy that would help with our sales, marketing and website… helping us all to collaborate. That’s exactly what Fyami does well.”

Faye Eldridge, Founder of Fyami

Faye Eldridge founder of Fyami welcomed these comments noting;

“Navigating your business and your people through COVID-19 safely has been a daily challenge, one that no company could have anticipated this year. As workplaces are starting to open-up to this ‘new reality’, IT finance and fintech companies need to take a holistic approach where sales, marketing, technology & product development teams can collaborate to identify their best come-back options. Fyami recognises this need to take an integrated approach and is introducing a broad range of high-impact services to reignite our clients’ operations; enabling them to hit the ground running when planning their next move.

“Whether you need to make some transitional changes to your sales model and organisational structure or whether you are unsure how to mitigate the business risks of your future marketing strategy in such fast-moving times, then Fyami can make a difference.”

