GAN Integrity, the leading provider of flexible and adaptable ethics and compliance management solutions, has today announced the launch of the Integrity Platform to coincide with a full company rebrand. The Integrity Platform connects ethics with compliance; for people, at every interaction, to impact behavior and create value.

The Integrity Platform is built with ethics at its heart’ to align with the latest thinking on compliance. The world’s smartest companies are shifting their mindsets from legal and regulatory compliance and decentralizing accountability for ethical behavior by promoting robust, ethical business practices at every level throughout their organizations.

Leveraging flexible technology and an elevated user experience, the Integrity Platform creates bespoke case management, Third Party Risk Management, Incident Management, Conflicts of Interest, Antitrust, Gifts & Entertainment, Donations & Sponsorships applications, and more. This cross-business approach turns employees – from front-line staff to stakeholders – into active participants in the journey towards ethical business transformation.

Nicholas Manolis, CEO of GAN Integrity comments, “Compliance leaders in the world’s smartest companies understand their role is more than upholding regulatory standards. They are looking to connect compliance to ethical behaviour inside and with third parties outside the business and to embed ethics everywhere.”

“The Integrity Platform enables employees and stakeholders to connect ethics in their everyday work positively impacting brand reputation, talent acquisition, retention and long term value creation.”

The Integrity Platform enables digital transformation. Via the Integrity Platform, complex, enterprise-wide issues such as those involving third party risk management, donations & sponsorships and antitrust are brought together seamlessly. Easy to navigate, the platform is built upon intelligent no-code technology – meaning businesses can adapt to changing regulatory requirements and complex organizational structures as well as the ever-demanding ethical expectations of employees.



About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity helps global organisations elevate business ethics everywhere. We work with the world’s smartest companies to help them manage risk, impact behaviour and deliver long term strategic value.

GAN enables enterprises to embed ethics in and around their business, by engaging everyone, from front line workers to third parties and stakeholders on their journey towards ethical business transformation. The Integrity Platform has built-in flexibility to quickly adapt to changing regulatory requirements combined with the ever-demanding ethical expectations of their employees.

GAN enables companies like Rolls Royce, Lego, Tesla, Danone and IKEA to act with integrity.