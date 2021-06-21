June 2021, Dublin. Anam is very pleased to announce the renewal of its Managed Service A2P contract with GO plc, Malta’s leading communications provider, for a further term. Under the agreement Anam’s SMS firewall and analytics hub are deployed in the GO network to filter traffic and detect grey routes and SPAM. GO Malta serves over 500,000 customers, and with the help of Anam’s messaging solutions, mobile subscribers are protected from fraud.

Anam are delighted to continue the strong relationship with GO plc, a valued customer since 2010, and are excited to continue on this journey and build on past successes – together.

Regional Account Director, David Walton, who manages the relationship with GO Malta, is delighted to renew the contract which “gives us an opportunity to deepen our already very strong relationships between the two organisations. The team at GO are very special to work with and we share a commitment to messaging excellence and innovation. We look forward to working on some great new projects in the near future”.

Commenting on this renewed partnership, Patrick Gatt, Senior Manager for Wholesale and International Services at GO said, “We are excited to extend our commitment with ANAM and continue working together to ultimately enhance our customers’ mobile experience. With their best in class, A2P Firewall solution deployed on our network, we have full faith that we are working with the best solution tailored for our business needs. Furthermore, the team at ANAM are a pleasure to work with. Both ANAM and GO are aligned in their business objectives, and consequently the team is very responsive and understanding to end to end requirements”.

About GO Malta

GO is Malta’s leading communications services company. As the first quad play provider in Malta it provides mobile, fixed line, internet and TV services to more than 500,000 customers. It also provides unrivalled services to the Maltese business community, including Cloud Services, data networking solutions, business IP services, and managed services. GO’s mobile network was officially verified as being the fastest mobile network in Malta by Ookla, the company behind SpeedTest, the global leader in broadband network measurement, analysis, and insight in 2021. For more information, please visit www.go.com.mt

About Anam

Anam is the world leading provider of Messaging security solutions and services for Mobile Operators. Specialising in grey route A2P monetisation, fraud detection & hubbing, our systems process billions of messages daily across 85 countries for more than 700M subscribers.

Anam’s global team of SMS & A2P consultants use firewall, routing, analytics, visualisation & reporting technologies to generate new revenues from A2P, protect subscribers against SPAM and fraud & deliver operational messaging efficiencies for global Mobile Operators.

Anam is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with regional sales offices in Malaysia & Kenya. The company has substantial worldwide support footprint incl Czech Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, France, Jamaica, Malta, Nigeria, Russia, Pakistan & Vietnam. Anam was acquired by Infobip in May 2021.

Anam is rated No 1 SMS Firewall vendor by a global industry survey of 172 Mobile Operators. The company is backed by Enterprise Ireland and was awarded Top Irish Exporter in Deloitte’s FAST50 programme.

Visit www.anam.com for more details.