London, 12th January 2021 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced a major new project with GO, Malta's leading communications provider, which will see them upgrade their core business support system (BSS) platform to Cerillion 8.2 and implement additional Cerillion modules including the Convergent Charging System and Enterprise Product Catalogue.

As part of its wider digital transformation strategy, GO is future-proofing its BSS for the next generation of data services and digital ecosystems. By moving to Cerillion 8.2, GO will benefit from the open standards-based architecture, including TM Forum Open APIs and 3GPP compliant charging, as well as the intrinsic advantages of a pre-integrated product suite with seamless end-to-end business processes. Due to the functional depth and breadth of the Cerillion suite, GO will also be able to decommission a number of peripheral systems, creating further operational efficiencies.

The adoption of Cerillion’s Enterprise Product Catalogue as part of the upgrade will deliver a step change in time-to-market, enabling GO to rapidly build, test and deploy new products and multi-play packages based on reusable components and templates. The implementation of the Convergent Charging System provides GO with the foundation to monetise a new wave of data-centric services and digital commerce.

“The last year has shown just how quickly businesses must be able to adapt to new market conditions, and it is therefore vital that we have an open digital BSS that supports rapid changes to our products, services and processes,” commented Kelvin Camenzuli, Chief Digital Officer at GO. “This major upgrade project with Cerillion is a key part of our digital transformation strategy, providing us with a standards-based platform and a catalogue-driven approach which not only accelerates our time-to-market, but also helps us to provide more customer-centric services.”

“From our first project together for fixed line services, now twenty years ago, we have continued to work in close partnership with GO as they have evolved into a fully convergent, multi-service telco with regular upgrades and enhancements to the Cerillion platform,” added Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “I am delighted they are now joining our other customers on Cerillion 8, which will power the next wave of digital growth for their consumer and corporate services.”

