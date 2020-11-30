Josip Heit: The future of cryptotechnology lies in a regulated environment

Josip Heit, GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG: "GSB Group develops high-tech block chain and cryptotechnical products for communication networks under the aspect of a climate-friendly orientation”

Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB Group and proven economic manager and block chain pioneer, has had products from the block chain, crypto currency and crypto technology sectors developed by his divisions of the GSB Group under the aspect of climate-friendly orientations. According to Josip Heit, divisions of the GSB are currently a big step ahead of conventional sectors with their blockchain technology, because consumers will quickly be able to define products of these new technologies through their own knowledge, which among other things also offer crypto-services.

Josip Heit, defines the block chain technology as follows: "A block chain makes it possible to transmit information in a forgery-proof manner by means of a decentralised database shared by many participants, so that copies are impossible. The database is called a distributed register or general ledger.

It is stored on many computers in a peer-to-peer network, with each new node taking over a complete copy of the block chain upon joining, and from now on has the task of checking and documenting transactions".

Software experts at GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG have developed highly specialised block chain products such as the utility G999 Block Chain Coin. The G999 is particularly suitable for e-mail or voice text messages via block chain! In particular, the so-called "iPhone generation" sees payment transactions in general and communication itself as exclusively digital.

Sophia Thomalla, for example, one of the best-known presenters and actresses in the German-speaking world, has long been highly interested in crypto-currencies, especially block chain technology, cryptography and especially telecommunications and the technologies behind them. A few weeks ago, Thomalla surprised many interested people as host of one of the first webinars (internet conference) of the GSB, to present the BPOS - the Bitcoin Proof of Stake with her commitment to blockchain technology.

In this context, she believes that the future will not pass by a digital currency, especially since Sophia Thomalla recently pursued a company called "miota" or known as "iota-Coin" from Berlin, awarded in 2020 among the five best blockchain projects, which led her to the Hamburg Blockchain Powerhaus GSB, which has developed blockchain technology, which is especially climate friendly and suitable for telecommunications.

Josip Heit recently told journalists: "Enjoy the great future of the digital age". G999 is based on the idea that block chain technology must ensure compliance with environmental regulations, in particular the promotion of energy saving. At the same time, it meets the current need to manage personal data in a completely secure and risk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through a decentralised data centre.

Heit believes that the future of cryptography lies in a secure, compliant and regulated environment and has recently released the "G999" - a unique electronic money system, card reader and app - which provides fast payments, micro-fees and a variety of other options for telecommunications and messengers in one, inspired by the deflationary token economic model.

This includes a block-chain encrypted communication network, which guarantees customers absolute privacy.

These innovations, developed by GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, will conquer the block-chain technology sector in the future, Heit is sure, which advocates regulation in many areas of these technologies.

