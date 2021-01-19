McLean, VA, January 19, 2021 — GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced it has enhanced its portfolio of managed security services. Leveraging Fortinet’s next-generation Security Fabric, GTT is now able to deliver more advanced software-defined capabilities, including unified threat prevention (UTP), which integrates a range of security features, such as application control, web filtering, antivirus, data loss prevention, and intrusion detection and prevention.

Additionally, GTT has added Managed Detection and Response capabilities to its security service portfolio, which provides comprehensive security coverage for cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. The feature set includes an advanced security tool suite, with machine-learning behavioral analytics, embedded threat intelligence, and 24/7 security monitoring and incident response, managed by GTT’s certified security experts in its global Security Operation Centers.

GTT’s expanded managed security service capabilities provide enterprises with comprehensive network security, as cybersecurity risks and threats continue to increase due to the rise in remote work and rapid adoption of cloud services. In combination with GTT’s SD-WAN capabilities, the new security services deliver a simple, secure and scalable solution that improves application performance, reduces cost of ownership and increases networking agility.

This enhancement to GTT’s managed security services portfolio lays the foundation for the development of GTT’s secure access service edge (SASE) capability, which integrates cloud-based security tools with SD-WAN functionality for more simplified and secure access to devices, applications and data resources located outside of an enterprise. GTT’s near-term SASE roadmap includes “zero trust” network access, which enhances work-from-anywhere solutions with discrete access controls for networks and cloud applications.

“We recognize that network security is a high priority for our customers in 2021,” stated Don MacNeil, GTT COO. “GTT is focused on providing managed security service capabilities that reduce complexity and assure the security of anytime, anywhere access to applications and services, which is an essential digital business requirement demanded by our customers.”

“Agile companies looking to rapidly anticipate constantly shifting business trends understand that Security-driven Networking, which brings networking functionality and security together, is a really important concept,” added John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. “Organizations are embracing the approach because it gives them flexibility to quickly and efficiently put security anywhere, anytime. Security-driven Networking is not just a new way to deploy security – it is going to enable the next generation of digital innovation.”

“Security has become of paramount importance to the management and operation of enterprise networks as the adoption of digital business and cloud applications accelerates,” stated Gary Barton, principal analyst for Telecom Services at GlobalData. “GTT’s comprehensive approach to implementing advanced security functionality integrated with software-defined networking elements is what enterprises are demanding to ensure their networks run securely and efficiently.”

