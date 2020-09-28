MCLEAN, Va., September 28, 2020 — GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Tom Homer has joined the GTT leadership team as senior vice president Europe to lead GTT’s sales and client services operation in EMEA. Mr. Homer brings to GTT over 25 years’ experience as a telecoms industry executive, having held leadership roles at Telstra, Global Cloud Exchange and Cable & Wireless.

GTT logo

“Tom has a track record of leading organizations in the international telecoms industry to significant organic growth,” stated Ernie Ortega, GTT’s chief revenue officer and interim CEO. “In his last role Tom led a team that nearly doubled revenue in its region and dramatically improved customer advocacy. I’m looking forward to the positive impact his leadership will bring in accelerating GTT’s revenue growth and customer-first objectives.”

Mr. Homer is joining GTT from an advisory role at Laser Light — a hybrid software, satellite and fiber platform business where he was chief customer officer, responsible for sales, product, marketing and customer experience. Prior to this role Mr. Homer was managing director EMEA at Telstra, responsible for developing and executing strategy across the region. Mr. Homer was also executive sponsor for Telstra’s global customer advocacy program. During his tenure, the business significantly expanded its presence across EMEA.

Mr. Homer is a regular participant and speaker at industry events on topics including cloud, digital transformation and software-defined networks.

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

GTT Media Inquiries:

Claire Sach, LEWIS

+44-207-802-2626

GTTUK@teamlewis.com

GTT Investor Relations:

Carolyn Capaccio/Jody Burfening, LHA

+1-212-838-3777

ccapaccio@lhai.com