MCLEAN, Va., December 10, 2020 — GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced the launch of its Cloud Connected PSTN service for Cisco Webex Calling. Cloud Connected PSTN provides access to Cloud Webex Calling Service with SIP Trunking from GTT and is delivered with end-to-end assurance on GTT’s global Tier 1 IP backbone.

GTT offers enterprises PSTN access for Cisco Webex calling and collaboration on a single global platform by integrating diverse communication capabilities. GTT’s full suite of enterprise communications services support PSTN calling, global termination, DIDs and emergency services. With a simple usage-based calling and single rate card model, the solution is both cost effective and easy to manage.

“GTT is among the very few providers able to deliver a global, enterprise-grade SIP Trunking solution for Cisco Webex Calling, because we connect multiple redundant voice session border controllers around the world across our own Tier 1 IP backbone,” said Don MacNeil, COO at GTT. “This ensures better and assured performance for enterprises moving from legacy equipment to Cisco Webex Calling. It’s an ideal solution for businesses seeking the simplicity of sourcing their global voice requirements from a single, high-quality partner.”

“GTT’s voice offering, built on its global SIP trunking platform, is well suited to enable enterprises with a seamless and flexible telephony solution with global reach as a new Cloud Connected PSTN (CCP) provider for Cisco Webex Calling,” stated Diane Myers, chief analyst, enterprise collaboration research at Omdia.

For more information, please visit www.gtt.net/us-en/services/ccp-for-cisco-webex-calling.

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

