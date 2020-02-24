Genesis Collaborates with Broadcom to Extend Ultrafast Broadband to Anyone, Anywhere

Calgary, Canada, and Coventry, UK, 24 February 2020 - Genesis Technical Systems Corp. (Genesis), a leading provider of innovative, transformational broadband technology, in collaboration with global technology leader Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom), has today launched its next-generation G.fast product portfolio, significantly extending the reach of G.fast and removing the need for expensive fiber deployment.

The new Genesis GSLAM® and GDPU® products pave the way for the global rollout of commercial products incorporating Broadcom’s new BCM65450 chipset. They allow carriers to extend G.fast far beyond its usual reach limit of a few hundred meters to deliver gigabit speeds to homes and businesses in excess of 1km. A number of North American telecom carriers have already selected the products for commercial trials, starting in March 2020.

“We are delighted to be working with Broadcom to launch an innovative and market disruptive product suite that will challenge the perceived bandwidth limits of existing Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology,” said Peter Khoury, Group CEO and General Counsel at Genesis Technical Systems. “Our partnership with Broadcom has resulted in accelerated product development and product features closely aligned to the market’s business challenges. Our broad spectrum of products spanning urban through to long-reach rural deployments, present a compelling business case to carriers in the delivery of cost-effective, non-fiber broadband solutions. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Broadcom to deliver much success for both firms.”

The Broadcom next-generation BCM65450 multimode DSL transceivers are the industry’s most advanced and most flexible solution for DSLAM, MDU and DPU deployments. The BCM65450 is a multichannel SoC supporting all widely deployed DSL modes, including VDSL 17a, VDSL 35b, and 212 MHz G.fast.

"Broadcom is excited to work with Genesis Technical Systems in the development of their next-generation copper access solutions. Genesis ensures their customers will enjoy all the latest advances in copper access technology, including 2Gbps G.fast and G.fastback, with a suite of innovative solutions built around the recently-introduced BCM65450 family, the most advanced DSL modem silicon on the market,” said Jim McKeon, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Broadcom.

The partnership between Genesis and Broadcom has resulted in a suite of innovative Genesis products. Utilizing its patented aggregation technology, Genesis’ Access Service Manager (ASM®) will enable a carrier to boost and extend its G.fast service over fiber and copper circuits, delivering gigabit broadband services to anyone, anywhere. Genesis’ technology bridges the gap between urban and rural areas with distance no longer being the constraining factor in bandwidth delivery.

The North American trials will initially target residential, enterprise and MDUs in urban areas, extending G.fast to deliver gigabit speeds to homes and businesses in excess of 1km from the nearest cabinet/node. Additionally, an older MDU building can also benefit from Genesis’ technology by having its CAT-3 infrastructure re-energized to deliver gigabit speeds to all units, without the need to rewire the entire building with fiber.

The trials will extend to longer-reach rural areas where Genesis’ patented regeneration technology eliminates the need for further expensive fiber deployment. Genesis rural solutions enable carriers to leverage grants available to them. Telecom regulators worldwide are setting the bar at 25/3 Mbps Downstream/Upstream as a threshold to securing grants, making it difficult for carriers to deliver cost-effective broadband to longer-reach customers where fiber/radio appears to be the only option. Genesis rural product solutions offer the only economically viable alternative, delivering broadband up to gigabit speeds over existing hybrid fiber/copper infrastructure. Genesis deployments are expected to achieve an ROI of 12 months compared to fiber-only deployments which deliver carriers an ROI somewhere in excess of 20 years, depending on take-up.



About Genesis

Genesis Technical Systems Corp. (Genesis) is a provider of patented award-winning technology creating cutting-edge broadband solutions. Genesis enables fixed and wireless operators to cost-effectively deliver ultra-fast mobile and broadband services, over existing telecom networks to anyone, anywhere. Genesis’ next generation product suite addresses the increased demands placed on carriers by their customers. Genesis has built a Software Defined Network (SDN) architecture that underpins all its products, delivering rapid return on investment to carrier shareholders at a fraction of those expected in a fiber-only deployment. Genesis enables carriers to deliver gigabit speeds spanning urban, suburban and rural communities with a focus on residential access, enterprise access, network backhaul and wireless access/backhaul.

