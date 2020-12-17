Genmed is delighted to announce that their partnership with South West London Elective Orthopaedic Centre (SWLEOC) has been shortlisted for ‘Best Healthcare Provider Partnership with the NHS’ at the HSJ Partnership Awards 2021. This recognition is for outstanding dedication to improving healthcare and effective collaboration with ‘a partnership delivering additional value through surgery managed services at SWLEOC.’

Genmed’s Chief Executive, Jonathan Wedgbury, said; “We are proud to be finalists of the HSJ Partnership Awards, in recognition of our ongoing managed services contracts with SWLEOC. We would like to thank all the SWLEOC staff for their engagement with Genmed’s team, working together to make our partnership an outstanding success.”

This year’s awards reinstate the essential role of the private sector in strengthening NHS healthcare systems, following the most testing period for healthcare in recent history. Shortlisting this important project will ensure that the project is nationally recognised, learned from and can be utilised elsewhere.

The judging panel comprised a diverse range of highly regarded figures across the NHS and wider healthcare sector. To be shortlisted as a finalist for these awards is a mark of outstanding achievement for Genmed. The Genmed/SWLEOC partnership has been selected based on the diligence, ambition, and the positive impact that the project has had for both practitioners and patients, and the value-added services provided to ensure patient satisfaction and efficiencies within the hospital.

SWLEOC is an established partnership that has been in existence since 2004 and four acute trusts collaborate to organise elective orthopaedic surgery. The partnership has been incredibly successful with first-class patient pathways created to ensure that patients across Surrey and Southwest London have their orthopaedic surgery in a timely manner.

SWLEOC appointed Genmed as its managed service provider in 2016, and Genmed provided funding necessary to enable SWLEOC to replace equipment and to invest in new technology and became the SWLEOC’s procurement partner. This helped to relieve SWLEOC and its staff of many of the day-to-day procurement, supply chain, and supplier management tasks. Genmed’s on-site staff help to ensure that the clinical team are able to devote their time to caring for patients and carrying out other clinical activities. This partnership arrangement enhances the patient experience by providing a facility that operates with new equipment, and able to offer surgery using cutting edge technology as and when this is introduced.

Mary Richardson, Director, SWLEOC, said, “Genmed offers us the flexibility of different purchase routes and funding options. They work at pace, and their support helps us to deliver our unique service and maintain our position as a centre of excellence. This type of partnership is something which is rare in the NHS.”

The winners will be selected following a rigorous judging stage ahead of the HSJ Partnership Awards 2021 awards ceremony. The awards evening is expected to be attended by leaders and professionals from both the NHS and private sector as well as figures from non-clinical backgrounds to celebrate innovation and collaboration in healthcare.

HSJ editor Alastair McLellan commented: “We would like to congratulate Genmed on being nominated in the category of Best Healthcare Provider Partnership with the NHS, ahead of HSJ Partnership Awards 2021. We are looking forward to welcoming them to the ceremony in June, to join us in recognising the very best collaborations and innovations in the healthcare sector. This year’s finalists are of an outstanding calibre and all of them are exceptionally dedicated to enhancing healthcare across the UK.”

The full list of finalists for the 2021 HSJ Partnership awards can be found on https://partnership.hsj.co.uk/finalists-2021

-ENDS-

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Genmed

Genmed is a provider of vendor-neutral, flexible, scalable managed services to the NHS, Health Boards and private healthcare organisations in the UK and Europe and to the wider public sector in the UK. Our customers enjoy choice of supplier; choice of equipment; and choice of service, which enables us to find solutions to their problems using best in class solutions. Genmed works with around 41 NHS Trusts managing 200+ contracts on their behalf worth circa £315 million. The company has headquarters in Wales, and offices in Weybridge and Burton upon Trent. For further information, please visit www.genmed.eu

For further information, please contact

Jeni Berry

Marketing Manager

Mob: 07483 044997

Email: jeni.berry@genmed.eu

About HSJ Partnership Awards:

The HSJ Partnership Awards recognise the most effective collaborations with the NHS highlight the benefits which working with the private and third sectors can bring to patients and NHS organisations.

About HSJ:

Health Services Journal is the only title to cover all aspects of publicly funded healthcare, providing news, analysis, best practise information from some of the most powerful and respected figures in health. The HSJ audience is formed of healthcare leaders from both clinical and non-clinical backgrounds and both public and private sectors. HSJ is published by Wilmington PLC, a company dedicated to providing information and training to professional business markets.