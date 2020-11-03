Genmed is one of London Stock Exchange Group’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ 2020 for the third year running. To be included in this report, businesses had to demonstrate strong revenue growth over the last three years and outperform their sector peers, creating a unique list of the UK’s most innovative SMEs.

Since it was founded in 2007, Genmed.me Limited has grown exponentially with the company now offering the NHS the widest range of vendor neutral managed service contracts in the marketplace. Genmed aims to improve hospital efficiency through managed services and supply chain excellence and works in partnership with customers to ascertain what clinical facilities or technology they need to support their strategy and workload. This covers disciplines such as surgery, endoscopy, renal, pathology, IT and imaging.

Jonathan Wedgbury, Genmed's Chief Executive

Jonathan Wedgbury, Genmed’s Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to be recognised in the report for the third year running, particularly during 2020. Genmed’s managed services are of benefit for NHS Trusts and private healthcare services in meeting the everyday challenges of operational services including supply chain, procurement and funding of equipment and buildings. Our experienced teams are providing significant support during this ongoing pandemic and are proud to be working alongside dedicated NHS teams. Genmed’s managed services will continue to provide exceptional benefits in 2021 and onwards, supporting our NHS and private healthcare customers in the aftermath of Covid-19.”

The ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ report 2020 recognises the UK’s fastest growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses, highlighting the regional and sector diversity of the UK’s SMEs and the entrepreneurial spirit shown by these companies.

David Schwimmer, CEO, London Stock Exchange Group, said: “This report highlights the vital role of SMEs in driving economic growth, leading innovation and providing jobs across the UK. In this challenging year for businesses, it is more important than ever to shine a light on these stories of resilience and entrepreneurship. The success of UK SMEs is crucial as we rebuild a post COVID-19 economy, and London Stock Exchange Group is committed to helping growth companies achieve their potential.”

