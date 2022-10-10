The new premises will offer Zetta Genomics’ software engineering team a functional space for collaboration and innovation

Valencia, Spain - 10th October 2022: Zetta Genomics (Zetta), a pioneer in large-scale data management for genomics, has opened its first international office in the Trinitat neighbourhood of Valencia. The investment has been made in response to global demand for big data technology to support the growth of precision medicine, which is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030*.

Zetta Genomics Valencia team

Bryony Burrows, Zetta Genomics’ Chief Financial Officer who will be based in the new office, said, “Our international team is growing, so we took the opportunity to move into exciting new premises.

“Valencia is a global hub of MedTech and data science, and hometown to many of our technical team, including our founder, Ignacio Medina. Led by him, our team here will play an important role in engineering improvements to our gene-optimised, highly automated data management platform, XetaBase.

“We’ve carefully designed the space to foster collaboration, facilitate face-time with leadership and simultaneously allow for our hybrid working model. The new office is centrally located and accessible, featuring a variety of workspaces and amenities which suit a range of different working styles.”

The office opening in Valencia follows that of the company’s new global headquarters in Cambridge, England. Financed using a small part of the £2.5 million in seed funding which Zetta secured in February this year from Nina Capital, APEX Medical and Cambridge Enterprise, these new investments will enable Zetta to accelerate its mission to enable timely and insightful decisions via access to, and interrogation of, aggregated and indexed genomic data at scale.

* Precedence Research, Precision Medicine Market Forecast 2022-2030

ENDS

Notes for editors

The address of Zetta’s new Valencia office:

Calle Pintor Vilar 1, Entresuelo, Oficina 17a, Valencia, 46010

What is genomic medicine?

Genetics is the study of genes and the way certain traits and conditions are inherited. Genomic medicine is an emerging medical discipline that involves studying the interrelation of multiple genes and using information about an individual as part of their clinical care (e.g., for diagnostic or therapeutic decision-making) and the health outcomes and policy implications of that clinical use. Already, genomic medicine is making an impact in the fields of oncology, pharmacology, rare and undiagnosed diseases, and infectious disease. (Source: National Human Genome Research Institute)

Zetta Genomics

Zetta Genomics is a pioneer in large-scale genomic data management. Its big data technology is designed to enable wider access to genomic medicine by reducing the cost and increasing the efficiency of genomic medicine. Zetta is using distributed databases and best-practice security techniques to leverage genomic data benefits while preserving data privacy. www.zettagenomics.com