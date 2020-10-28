Cambridge, UK, 28 October, 2020 – GeoSpock, the company reinventing how data is analysed, has joined Tomorrow Street, the award-winning Luxembourg-based innovation centre that partners with late-stage startups to scale their technology across the globe.

With offices in Cambridge, Tokyo, and Singapore, GeoSpock aims to make big data usable for all. Founded in 2013, GeoSpock designs, develops, and delivers GeoSpock DB - a unique, cloud-native analytics database designed for queries on extreme-scale datasets. Joining Tomorrow Street enables GeoSpock to accelerate the adoption of its database technology, as well as open up new global channel opportunities.

GeoSpock logo

“GeoSpock is an impressive platform, able to ingest and analyse vast quantities of data at unparalleled speed,” said Kenneth Graham, CEO of Tomorrow Street. “GeoSpock’s innovative approach makes them ideally suited to Tomorrow Street and we are extremely excited to help in the next stage of its journey and welcome them to Luxembourg.”

“We are delighted to be joining Tomorrow Street. With its global reach, ability to drive growth, and proven track record, it can help us to unlock the full potential of physical world analytics and help solve some of the great global challenges,” said Richard Baker, CEO of GeoSpock. “By using our technology with Vodafone customers, we are able to act as the backbone of one of the largest innovation ecosystems on earth and help it become smarter and more connected.”

About GeoSpock

GeoSpock reinvents how big data is analysed. Engineered for conquering the data complexity of the everything connected world, GeoSpock DB is a unique analytics database that is able to dynamically fuse any-scale connected device, smart city, or IoT data to unlock next-generation use cases, whilst also reducing the complexity, cost, and operating latency when compared to competing solutions.

About Tomorrow Street

Tomorrow Street focuses on scaling late-stage startups through the power of Vodafone's global network. The award-winning innovation centre is a joint venture between Vodafone and Technoport (Luxembourg's technology incubator) and is recognised as a pioneering model enabling Vodafone to deliver innovation quickly and effectively for its customers and partners, whilst contributing to the expanding tech sector and startup ecosystem in Luxembourg. For more information, visit www.tomorrowstreet.co or connect with us on LinkedIn.

******