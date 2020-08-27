SortedREACT introduced to improve parcel tracking for George at Asda customers – providing real-time updates

George at Asda is the first supermarket brand to use this technology

Thursday 27th August, 2020. London, Manchester, UK. George at Asda, the UK’s biggest supermarket clothing brand, has partnered with delivery experience platform Sorted as part of a trial aimed at providing real-time updates to improve post-purchase tracking for George customers.

Asda recently announced that due to the increased and sustained appetite for online shopping, it plans to increase capacity to make up to one million delivery slots available per week in 2021, with the Supermarket’s clothing brand also recognising there is a greater need to communicate with customers via digital channels and simplify parcel tracking for George.com deliveries.

George at Asda partners with Sorted to improve the customer experience

Sorted’s REACT software improves the level of communication customers receive throughout their parcel’s journey, giving updates in real-time about the status of their order.

The platform will proactively notify George customers of any issues with their delivery and automatically refer them to the customer service team, with the aim of resolving things for the customer as soon as they happen.

Manchester-based tech firm Sorted also provides agile and data-driven delivery management software, dynamic checkouts and delivery tracking for some of the biggest global carriers and customer-centric retailers.

Neil Drake, Senior Manager for Parcel Service and Format Development at Asda, said: “We’re delighted to be the first supermarket fashion brand to implement this software, which will make it even easier for our customers to shop with us.

“We are always looking to provide a better online experience for our customers, and understood that there was a need to communicate more frequently with them from the point of order through to delivery.

“By partnering with Sorted we are able to provide them with real-time updates about the status of an order and proactively notify them of any change.”

David Grimes, CEO of Sorted, commented: “Our team is delighted to be working with one of the UK’s flagship retailers in George at Asda.

“They’re leading the way amongst large brands by putting the right measures in place to avoid any risk to their customers’ delivery experience.

“Supermarkets are extremely important to the communities they serve, and our technology has the power to help George at Asda and similar major brands underpin strong customer service during and beyond COVID-19 disruption.”

About Asda Stores Ltd.

Founded in the 1960s in Yorkshire, Asda is one of Britain’s leading retailers and helps customers save money and live better in stores, online and through their mobile devices.

Each week more than 18 million customers visit its 645 stores - including 30 Supercentres, 392 Superstores, 155 Supermarkets, 33 Asda Living stores, and 35 standalone petrol stations - and websites, and are served by 153,000 colleagues. www.asda.com and www.george.com deliver to 99% of the UK’s homes and to its 538 click and collect sites across the UK.

Its main office is in Leeds, Yorkshire and its George clothing division is in Lutterworth, Leicestershire. Asda joined Walmart, the world’s number one retailer, in 1999.

About Sorted

Sorted is refreshingly agile and data-driven delivery software – powering dynamic checkouts, delivery management and delivery tracking around the world. Through partnerships with some of the biggest global carriers and customer-obsessed retailers, Sorted transforms the delivery experience into a delight, for everyone who touches it.

Sorted’s software is now live in 17 countries with brands such as ASOS, French Connection, Mountain Warehouse, Mulberry, Missguided and Lush. The Sorted team pride themselves on helping to close the gap between what customers expect and what retailers offer, when it comes to delivery.

Sorted solutions provide both retailers and carriers with a competitive advantage in the market, through a set of commercial and customer service benefits which are not currently available through their existing partnerships:

SortedHERO is the API solution displaying personalised delivery options to the customer, creating a dynamic checkout.

SortedPRO is simple DC delivery management - single-integration carrier and shipping software.

SortedREACT is powerful delivery tracking, giving control to customer care teams and self-service convenience for customers.

