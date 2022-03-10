Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) prepares dog food like human food. This method actually relates to upscale restaurant cuisine and is used to prepare food that is particularly healthy and tasty. To ensure that your best friend is no longer excluded from this, Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) has been adapted to the nutritional needs of dogs. Why then still feed their best friend with ordinary dog food, many dog owners in Germany asked themselves, and changed from ordinary to dog food prepared with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG). In 2021, there was a real run on dog food made with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) in Germany. The trend is expected to increase in 2022.

German dog food is prepared differently - Now also available in UK

Really made from fresh meat, confirms German TÜV

Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) is a preparation process that creates dog food (dry and wet) that provides a much healthier diet for most dogs. For example, Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) makes it possible for the first time to prepare a dry food directly from fresh meat, completely without meat meal*. The fact that this is not an empty advertising promise is confirmed by one of the most renowned testing bodies in Germany. German TÜV regularly checks the amount of fresh meat used for dog food prepared with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) at the manufactory site. This has never been done before. Empty advertising claims about the amount of fresh meat in dog food therefore do not exist with dog food prepared with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG).

* Meat meal (or meat protein) is much inferior to fresh meat because it is already heated several times before being processed into dog food. Compared to fresh meat, meat meal contains fewer nutrients, a higher ash content and has a lower protein digestibility.

How does the preparation method Fleischsaftgarung works?

With Fleischsaftgarung (FSG), fresh meat is cooked only in its own nutrient-rich meat juice.

Wet food is created by a short cooking technique. In this process, the meat reaches the necessary core temperature after only a short time, which preserves the nutrients. Wet food prepared with Fleischsaftgarung therefore often contains more natural nutrients than conventional wet food.

Dry food is created after a long cooking time at low temperature, during which the moisture slowly decreases. For amateur chefs, this part of the Fleischsaftgarung is also known as reducing. Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) produces the only dry food whose residual moisture comes from the nutrient-rich meat juice. The meat juice moisture makes the dry food particularly tasty and chewy-soft.

Wet and dry foods prepared with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) do not use fillers that increase the volume. Therefore, the daily amount of food required is less than with conventional dog food. Less food relieves the digestive system, does not cause an unpleasant feeling of fullness and reduces the risk of gastric distention. The dog is fit again more quickly after eating and feels better. Cooked meat is even better utilised by dogs than raw meat, and the protein quality of cooked meat strengthens the muscles. The high digestibility is also evident to the dog owner in the low faecal output.

Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) is the only dog food preparation method with a hygiene concept to protect dog health.

The European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) published a total of 55 cases of contaminated dog food in 2020 and 2021. Of these, more than half were classified as hazardous to health.

Many talk about how important dog health is to them, but a hygiene concept to protect dog health only exists for dog food made from Fleischsaftgarung (FSG). German TÜV, one of the most credible testing bodies in Germany, regularly and independently tests dry dog food, wet dog food and dog snacks prepared with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) to exclude possible contaminants that are frequently mentioned by RASFF.

These include:

eavy metals (arsenic, lead, mercury, cadmium).

Mycotoxins (aflatoxin B, G, ochratoxin)

Bacteria (enterobacteria, E.coli, presumptive Bacillus cereus, staphylococci, Clostridium perfringens, salmonellae)

Yeasts and moulds

Regular testing by German TÜV makes dog food prepared with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) honest for the dog owner and safe for the dog.

Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) is the only reliable method of preparing dry food that is sure not to swell up in the dog's stomach. This reduces the risk of gastric distention.

Most dry dog foods are extruded, and extruded dry food actually always swells. But extruded dry food is not alone in this. Swelling tests have shown that there are also varieties of cold-pressed and baked dry dog food that swell.

In general, the wolf's natural diet does not include anything that swells in its stomach. All dry foods that swell up in the dog's belly are therefore not part of an original natural diet for dogs.

Where is dog food prepared with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) available?

Interested in changing from ordinary to dog food prepared with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG)? You can get dog food prepared with Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) from PLATINUM on www.platinum.co.uk.

Fleischsaftgarung (FSG) is not comparable to other dog food preparation methods.

