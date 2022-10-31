Transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future requires significant investment and innovation, and the private sector has a crucial role to play.

Get Equipped for Climate Leadership With These E-Learning Courses

The United Nations Global Compact — the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative — has launched two hands-on e-learning courses designed to help your company take action now:

(30 minutes) guides you in the process of setting ambitious, science-based emissions reduction targets. Course 2: The Net-Zero Standard (20 minutes) offers a practical framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science.

Both courses are highly interactive, provide real-life business cases, and offer clear, actionable takeaways.

Access the Courses: https://info.unglobalcompact.org/3bl-sbt-netzero