The Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA) moves entire events programme online to prevent delays to delivering ultrafast broadband for all

London, UK, 20 April, 2020 – Progress toward the delivery of ultrafast broadband to all parts of the UK must continue despite the current COVID-19 lockdown conditions, the trade body for independent network providers said today.

Announcing that its upcoming programme of events, workshops and roadshows will be moving online, The Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA) said that increased demands on internet providers as people work from home illustrates the need to ensure the UK has the best possible digital infrastructure.

“With lockdown conditions unlikely to be lifted completely for some time to come, people across the country are getting used to working from home and are relying more than ever on the internet for keeping in touch and to provide entertainment as they observe social distancing guidelines”, INCA’s CEO Malcolm Corbett explained. “Network resilience has been good during the crisis but sharing best practise on the way networks are operated and managed has taken on even greater importance”.

INCA’s 2020 events programme covers four main themes; predicting and maximising the impact of 5G, spreading superfast broadband to rural areas, removing barriers to delivering gigabit digital infrastructure, and helping independent network operators seize the opportunity of full fibre and gigabit digital network deployment. The events programme, due to be held at venues across the country, has been converted into a series of webinars with reduced prices for attendance.

Mr Corbett believes that moving its upcoming events online will better meet the current needs of the independent networks sector. “I’d like to say thank you to all our speakers and event sponsors for their continued support during this period” Corbett added.

The first webinar event, ‘Serving the Gigabit Nation’, takes place on Thursday 23 April. The virtual workshop will bring together an expert panel of speakers in the industry to look at the underpinning issues of systems, operations, maintenance, service delivery and what applications can run over the top towards developing new gigabit networks.

For more information on the events, please visit https://www.inca.coop/events

INCA has also set up a weekly Wednesday morning webinar discussing Covid19 updates from DCMS and a helpline assist member organisations who may be seeking guidance, information, or simply a friendly voice during the current situation. Members can call on 0330 113 2070 or email helpline@inca.coop.

The Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA), was established in 2010 as a co-operative trade association for next generation broadband services. INCA brings together the most innovative thinkers in the independent alternative network sector, creating new digital infrastructure in the UK and Ireland.