LONDON, United Kingdom, 10 November 2021 — Rise Up, an innovative global blended learning platform which has recently launched its operations in the UK, announced today that it has been awarded the status of Accredited Learning Technologies Provider by The Learning and Performance Institute (LPI), the leading global authority on workplace learning and development.

The accreditation recognises the company’s commitment to high-quality and process improvement in the provision of learning, development, and training services to clients. To be accredited by the institute, Rise Up followed a rigorous approval process, and was assessed on several key performance indicators including business integrity, client value proposition, sales and marketing, solution capability, and quality management.

Rise Up Receives LPI Accreditation

In the accreditation report, LPI notes that Rise Up’s holistic blended learning solution leverages many of the desirable features of next generation learning environments. LPI also acknowledges Rise Up’s passion about its human-centred approach which underpins all its activities – starting from design processes to engagement with customers and the desire to drive adaptive learning to deliver a personalised learning plan based on the skills individuals need.

Established in 2014, Rise Up’s entry into the UK builds on its success in over 60 countries where it’s providing big enterprises such as Decathlon, Assystem, AXA, Schneider Electric, Domino’s, Charleroi Airport, and Accor with a unique solution which combines LMS, LXP, and Content Authoring Tool to support a collaborative multi-modular approach to learning. Underpinning all of this is a continuous support model which includes a customer success team, online help and a dedicated academy for L&D to evolve.

Its complete solution is available in 22 languages and is already used globally by more than 1 million learners. The all-in-one blended learning platform is now accelerating growth across key European countries enabling organisations to raise their game by addressing high value development.

Commenting on the news, Edmund Monk, CEO of The LPI (Learning and Performance Institute), said: “We welcome businesses like Rise Up that have a customer-first approach and help maintain a healthy competitive market through innovative products. Their focus on supporting and enabling customers to achieve their goals, delivered through a platform designed for a blended learning delivery, is commendable – especially as we move to hybrid working. Achieving LPI accreditation is no mean feat - the benchmarks are set extremely high and organisations undergoing the accreditation must demonstrate outstanding levels of competence in a number of areas across the business. Everything is in place for Rise Up to rapidly become a market-leading learning technology provider and LPI accreditation reinforces this.”

Arnaud Blachon, CEO and Co-Founder of Rise Up said: “At Rise Up, we are forward looking and passionate about developing next generation training services. We are extremely pleased to be accredited by The Learning and Performance Institute which is a fitting testament to our high standards and reflects our commitment to the quality, integrity, and expertise that our customers expect from us.”

“Being accredited by The Learning and Performance Institute highlights Rise Up’s innovative approach and its commitment to develop best-in-class solutions for workplace learning that address the real needs CLOs are facing right now,” said William Remes, UK Country Manager of Rise Up. “It is an ambitious standard and we are proud to have achieved it as it reflects our eagerness to deliver the highest quality of service to our customers in the UK and globally,” he added.

About Rise Up

Founded in 2014, Rise Up is the blended learning platform revolutionising the training experience for all stakeholders (trainers, administrators, and learners), in all its aspects (e-learning, face-to-face, mobile) and in compliance with the regulatory framework. Rise Up is simultaneously a learning experience provider (LXP - Learning experience platform), a training management solution for Human Resources (LMS - Learning Management System), and an authoring tool for trainers (Authoring Tool). In addition, the Rise Up Academy, made by and for learning professionals, supports trainers in their digital transformation process. This innovative approach enables Rise Up to offer a complete and intuitive learning platform covering all market needs and which automates all administrative tasks.

For more information, please visit https://www.riseup.ai/en/

About Rise Up's UK Country Manager

Based in London, Rise Up’s UK subsidiary is led by William Remes, a highly knowledgeable specialist within the training market appointed as Country Manager. He has over 20 years of experience in the L&D industry working with clients to develop organisational performance through learning. Will and his team in the UK support Rise Up clients on their journey to improve the performance of learning by embracing a multi-modal blended approach that helps unlock talent and build more collaborative working environments to learn and grow. https://www.linkedin.com/in/williamremes/

