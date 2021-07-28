MarTech innovator BOSCO™ is driving sales for online pet care retailer, Animed Direct, through its award winning Connect platform, the leading bespoke trading and forecasting dashboard for online retailers and e-commerce vendors.

BOSCO™ uses a unique 3rd generation algorithm and data integration to drive budget predictions and recommendations. The Connect platform enables clients to integrate their own data with market sources to ensure the most accurate results available. This ensures the optimal use of marketing funds both in terms of response numbers and sales.

Animed

BOSCO™ will be working closely with Animed on attribution modelling. This will involve running a number of simulations to support key campaigns with the platform first and center in identifying key areas for marketing spend.

John Readman, CEO and founder of BOSCO™ said: “BOSCO™ is a great addition to Animed’s marketing toolset, specifically when working on marketing attribution. We will be using our own bespoke BOSCO™ algorithm and applying this attribution model to their data to deliver enhanced online results.”

Animed Direct is a UK based online pet care retailer who have seen phenomenal growth throughout 2020 and have exciting plans lined up in 2021.

Dawn McMullan, eCommerce Marketing Manager at Animed said: “I’m looking forward to seeing where we can go with BOSCO™ Connect, particularly to help us find new opportunities. The trading dashboard will allow us to see all of our marketing metrics in one place.”

