FireMon names top performing channel and distributor partners as “Ignite Partner of the Year” award winners

SAN FRANCISCO – RSA Conference 2020 – February 25, 2020 – FireMon today named its list of “Ignite Partner of the Year” award winners. The “Ignite Partner of the Year” awards recognize top-performing partners, integrators and distributors who exemplify a true commitment to increasing channel sales and delivering world-class performance. The 2019 Ignite Partner of the Year Award winners were acknowledged during a private reception hosted during the RSA Conference at the Press Club San Francisco.

The 2019 FireMon Ignite Partner of the Year Award winners are:

2019 Growth Partner of the Year – SHI

2019 Americas Partner of the Year – Presidio

2019 EMEA Partner of the Year – IBM Switzerland

2019 APAC Partner of the Year - AmonSoft Co., Ltd

2019 Americas Distributor of the Year – SYNNEX Corporation

2019 International Distributor of the Year – StarLink

“With the help of our amazing partner base, FireMon acquired new customers, growing 40 percent year over year,” said Andrew Warren, vice president of global channel sales at FireMon. “This allowed us to help more enterprises around the world significantly improve their network and cloud security operations and compete within a growing digital marketplace. In 2020, we are excited to build even deeper relationships with our channel partners to increase joint value, meet growing needs and help enterprises harness automated security tools to improve their cloud and hybrid infrastructure visibility, while reducing the complexity and manual errors that lead to data breaches.”

As FireMon continues to expand across the globe, the company remains a 100 percent channel-focused organization that is dedicated to delivering high-performing network security solutions to current and future customers. As part of this commitment, FireMon also provides channel partners with the tools and resources needed to turn opportunity into profitability, including self-service on demand tools and online eLearning and certification curriculums.

“We are honored to be recognized for growing our FireMon business through net new accounts in the enterprise space,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. “Working with FireMon, we identify key vertical markets and support strategic partner growth based on complementary offerings available on our robust security line card. We are pleased to continue working alongside them to bring value to our mutual channel partners.”

“It is a great honor to be awarded the FireMon International Distributor of the Year,” said Bashar Bashaireh, CEO of StarLink. “FireMon’s network security management suite brings significant value to our enterprise customers and integrates appreciably with our cybersecurity portfolio offering. Last year witnessed an increase in demand, where customers require tools to help them cope with today’s threats and simplify managing complex networks and infrastructure.”

“Presidio is pleased to be named FireMon Americas Partner of the Year for 2019,” said Justin Tibbs, National Cyber Security Practice CSO, Presidio. “Presidio’s National Cyber Security Team is focused on assessing and remediating our client’s security risks to help enable digital transformation. The growth we have experienced with FireMon is a result of a strong mutual partnership focused on joint customer success. Together, we deliver valuable security solutions to our rapidly expanding customer base through our Adaptive Security lifecycle services.”

About FireMon

FireMon is the #1 network security management solution for hybrid cloud. FireMon delivers continuous security for multi-cloud enterprise environments through a powerful fusion of vulnerability management, compliance and orchestration. Since creating the first-ever network security policy management solution, FireMon has continued to deliver real-time visibility into and control over complex network security infrastructures, policies and risk postures for nearly 1,700 customers around the world. For more information, visit www.firemon.com and follow us on Twitter at @FireMon.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

