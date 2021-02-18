February 18, 2021 - Global Relay, the leading provider of cloud archiving, information governance, eDiscovery, and analytics solutions to the global finance and other highly regulated industries, received the Exporter of the Year (top award) and the Advancing Technology & Innovation (category) Awards at the 2020 BC Export Awards event held recently online.

Hosted by Business in Vancouver (BIV), the BC Export Awards celebrates the achievements of BC-registered export companies in promoting and delivering top-quality BC products and services to the global market. The Advancing Technology & Innovation Category Award recognizes a company that has added innovation to its business to achieve success and improve its processes, while the Exporter of the Year is selected from the winners in the different categories.

“We are grateful to all our friends at BIV for this tremendous honor,” said Kelvin Ng, Global Relay’s Director for Business Operations. “Winning both the Exporter of the Year and the Advancing Technology Awards at this particular time makes these awards even more deeply gratifying and meaningful.

“Indeed, it is a testament to the resilience of our staff, and the adaptability of our cloud technology delivery model, that we’ve been able to successfully export our services worldwide – and generate revenues that we reinvest to the benefit of BC’s economy and our employees and community’s health – despite the serious challenges that COVID-19 has presented to us all.”

Headquartered in Gastown, Vancouver, Global Relay delivers its services from seven offices worldwide, including New York, London, and Chicago. The company currently has more than 20,000 customers in over 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 global banks, 70% of U.S broker-dealers, 70% of North American hedge funds, and the majority of U.S. exchanges.

After establishing its dominance in the North American finance industry, with the U.S. comprising 84% of its export market, Global Relay has been rapidly expanding its UK/EU operations. Global Relay’s vision is to build the next billion-dollar Canadian-owned technology company – with offices and customers around the world, and with business and technology operations led from its Vancouver, BC headquarters.

Global Relay is the leading provider of cloud-based electronic message archiving, supervision, and eDiscovery solutions to the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. Global Relay delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive supports email, IM, Bloomberg®, Refinitiv, social media, mobile messaging, and more - with mobile, Outlook, and web access.

