Global Relay, a leading provider of archiving, supervision, eDiscovery, and analytics has appointed prominent financial industry executive Chip Jones as Executive Vice President - Compliance.

The role reports directly to Global Relay CEO Warren Roy who said; “I’m delighted that Chip has joined Global Relay and welcome the unrivalled industry insight and expertise he brings to our leadership team. Chip is an exceptional hire for us and we are all looking forward to working with him on the next phase of our high-growth strategy.”

Chip Jones

Chip joined from FINRA where he was the Senior Vice President, Member Relations and Education. With over nineteen years of leadership experience with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, his responsibilities included maintaining and enhancing open and effective dialogue with FINRA member firms and overseeing FINRA’s Member Education area.

Prior to joining FINRA, Chip spent six years as Vice President of Regulatory and Industry Affairs at American Express Financial Advisors and he began his career as a senior examiner/investigator at the Virginia Securities Division.

Chip Jones, Executive Vice President - Compliance, Global Relay commented; “I will work with the Global Relay team to ensure that our products, services and exemplary customer service continue to meet and exceed the needs of our current and prospective clients. This new role allows me to continue and broaden my passion for helping the financial services industry maintain compliance with regulatory requirements and I look forward to working to make compliance smarter, easier and more efficient.”

About Global Relay

Global Relay is the leading provider of fully compliant, cloud-based message archiving, supervision and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. The privately owned company delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive ensures support for email, instant messaging, Bloomberg®, Refinitiv, social media, mobile messaging and more for users of mobile, Microsoft Outlook® and web-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.globalrelay.com

Follow Global Relay:

Twitter: @GlobalRelay

LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/company/global-relay

Contact:

Lindsay Spencer

Global Relay

T: + 44 203 206 1850

E: lindsay.spencer@globalrelay.net