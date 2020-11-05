Global Relay, a leading provider of archiving, supervision, eDiscovery, and analytics has again been recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) for the eighth consecutive year.

With over 21 years of experience in securely protecting its customers’ critical communication data, Global Relay offers an extensive compliant archiving and information governance platform with intuitive tools for legal, compliance, and business users, as well as proven scalability to meet the specialized needs of highly regulated industries.

Global Relay’s portfolio and expertise is extensive across e-communications, voice and trade data types and sources. Optimized for highly regulated financial compliance, trade reconstruction, advanced supervision, and specialized use cases for text and voice capture, Global Relay’s EIA solution supports 60+ e-communications, voice and trade data sources and is trusted by over 20,000 customers for their most complex archive needs.

Warren Roy, Global Relay’s CEO said: “We are pleased to see that Global Relay has once again been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. In a year of very little movement, Global Relay’s positioning further to the right recognizes our completeness of vision and ability to execute. Our substantial investment in innovation, infrastructure and outstanding customer care means our cloud platform has proven its value time and time again. Our customers tell us that we’re the only vendor offering embedded analytics and visualizations, which allow end users to identify and analyze their top relationships and communication patterns.”

Global Relay has evidenced its innovation in this year’s EIA Magic Quadrant by being scored the highest in the Compliance and eDiscovery use cases and rating highly in Policy Management and AI/ML.

Customers in highly regulated industries depend on Global Relay’s proven ability to:

secure their most critical information in a next generation cloud archive

provide compliant messaging, SMS and collaboration with Global Relay Message

ensure regulatory compliance with supervision, legal and eDiscovery fully integrated with their archive

achieve class-leading scalability and performance

Sources: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving,” Michael Hoeck and Jeff Vogel, 27th October 2020 and “Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Information Archiving,” Michael Hoeck and Jeff Vogel, 3rd November 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is the leading provider of fully-compliant, cloud-based message archiving, supervision and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. The privately owned company delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive ensures support for email, instant messaging, Bloomberg®, Refinitiv, social media, mobile messaging and more for users of mobile, Microsoft Outlook® and web-based platforms. For more information please visit www.globalrelay.com

