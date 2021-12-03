Institute assumes tasks of a WHO Collaborating Center (WHO-CC) Implementation Research - Kontrast Personalberatung assists in filling position

The research institute from Hamburg will establish the department of implementation research and, with the new professorship of tropical medicine, set up a new internationally staffed section that will conduct cross-disease and multidisciplinary research.

Implementation research, considered highly relevant by the World Health Organization (WHO) and science academies, is critical to successful disease control and eradication. This research is considered highly relevant by the World Health Organization (WHO) and academies of science for successful disease control and eradication.

Focus on systematic and empirical investigation

Therefore, the research focus of this professorship will be the systematic and empirical study of interventions and implementation measures to combat poverty-related and neglected diseases and emerging infections.

The professorship will use and expand the nationwide unique combination of special infrastructures, internationally recognized research and care services at the institute, as well as the many years of experience with missions in affected countries and reliable cooperation partners on site as a basis for establishing implementation research.

Kontrast Headhunters are responsible for the acquisition of top candidates with scientific expertise and implementation experience in an international context - also the first contact partner and candidate hotline for further informations.

About Kontrast Personalberatung GmbH:

The Headhunter agency from Hamburg for executive search is specialized in the direct approach in the fields of science, research and healthcare.

Contact person – Oliver Kutz

Fon +49 (0)40 76 79 305 - 0

E-Mail oliver.kutz@kontrast-consulting.de

https://www.kontrast-consulting.de/