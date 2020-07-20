“SMS companies often prefer to focus on sales activities and leave the escalating complexity of connecting, routing, testing, and optimizing performance to impartial experts as GTC. AlarisLabs’ customer-centric focus has made it to one of the market leaders in SMS and telecom solutions, and we are proud to be chosen to serve their SMS Platform Customers,” stated José García, founder at GTC.

“We are excited to announce GTC as our strategic partner to provide Managed Services to our SMS platform customers,” said Andrey Anikin, CTO of AlarisLabs. “With GTC, we feel highly confident our customers will obtain the Managed Services customers are increasingly requesting. While the business challenge and technical complexity increases, it becomes critical to keep the focus on Sales performance and exploit the technical and commercial potential of our solution.”

GTC Founder José A. García

GTC is a trusted consultancy firm registered in Germany for more than six years, offering Consultancy and Managed Services related to SMS, RCS, and Omnichannel environments.

Alaris Labs is a leading developer of telecommunication carrier-grade solutions. The company offers billing & routing systems and business automation tools for wholesale interconnect and voice transit operations. Alaris Labs has more than ten years of technological and marketing expertise in the telecom business. They have successfully developed and implemented a large number of projects all over the world. Check out their website at www.alarislabs.com

About Global Telco Consult (GTC)

GTC founder José Garcia has encountered many companies that wanted to invest in mobile messaging – but didn’t know how to start. This is how GTC came to life, with a mission to guide operators and telco companies to embrace the opportunity and make the most out of texting. Committed to the success of each customer, GTC has grown since then with Giovanni Benini as a partner and further multiple widely recognized industry experts. We gathered decades of experience working in the messaging industry for various successful market players. Now, at GTC we are independent of any specific player’s product or agenda – just committed to your needs.