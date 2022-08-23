Integrated Management Systems (IMS) launches in the UK to empower businesses with technology, product strategy, and growth marketing expertise

IMS opens its London office and aims to hire 100 new software engineers across the IMS Group by the end of 2023

London, UK; 23rd August 2022: Global digital transformation agency, Integrated Management Systems (IMS), has launched in the UK to empower businesses to build industry-disrupting ventures.

According to Gartner, 91% of companies are engaged in digital initiatives. As digital transformation becomes increasingly important for businesses, UK companies are turning to experts to help drive their digitalisation and growth plans. IMS Group offers brands services to support digital transformation, focusing on a results-driven approach that enables companies to lower costs and drive revenue.

With offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Singapore, IMS offers an array of digital transformation services, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), blockchain, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

IMS specialises in developing industry-disrupting B2B software and empowers companies to digitise and transform their businesses. This, in turn, enables them to multiply their financial revenue and deliver better value for their clients. The company also offers vital growth marketing expertise through its digital marketing, eCommerce, and experiential marketing services, essential to help companies stand out from the crowd.

With a reputable track record across multiple industries, clients to date include household names such as AIA, Lululemon, Visa, HSBC, Generali, Marriott, and Bosch.

Creating world-class digital ventures

IMS Digital Ventures is the venture capital arm of IMS, created to help entrepreneurs turn business ideas into commercially viable projects.

With a focus on B2B SaaS companies, IMS Digital Ventures supports businesses with their product and go-to market strategy. By leveraging IMS’ agency capabilities, the Digital Ventures arm creates innovative, world-class tech for these companies.

IMS has a range of Digital Ventures underway, including in the Web3, Real Estate, cybersecurity and healthcare spaces.

Anastasios Papadopoulos CEO and founder at IMS, commented: “Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs to build industry-disrupting ventures, by providing them with the necessary technology, product strategy, and growth marketing expertise for successful businesses. Furthermore, we aim to become the preferred partner for UK-based companies looking to launch blockchain or AI projects. AI is one of the building blocks for future game-changing companies.”

IMS group client, Murray Holdgate, CEO at Whisky Genius, commented: “Our vision for Whisky Genius is to create an inclusive community and marketplace that makes it easier for whisky enthusiasts to invest in whisky, and brands to create better digital customer connections. Our platform leverages state-of-the-art deep tech built by IMS to deliver innovative solutions to industry actors'. I see all brands selling a percentage of their spirits this way in the future.”

IMS is made up of a global team of over 300 software engineers, blockchain specialists, seasoned marketers, and data scientists, with 20 of them currently based in London. IMS has ambitious plans of hiring over 100 new software engineers, specialising in blockchain and AI, across the IMS group, by the end of 2023.

About IMS

Integrated Management Systems (IMS) is a global digital transformation agency, offering world-class technology services for data-driven strategies that transform businesses and generate measurable business value.

With offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Singapore, IMS helps clients generate measurable business value through digital transformation and marketing solutions, with deep expertise in blockchain, AI, web3, and data-driven growth marketing.

Part of the IMS group, IMS Digital Ventures is a venture capital firm with an investment portfolio valued at over USD 250 million. IMS Digital Ventures specialises in teaming up with visionary entrepreneurs to launch game-changing business ventures.

