The 2022 prpl Summit is this year’s premier event for service providers, open-source developers, OEMs, silicon vendors, and ISVs committed to open-source and open-APIs in support of carrier-grade gateway CPE.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, October 18, 2022: An exciting range of leading speakers from across the carrier-grade CPE industry will come together to discuss the latest in the development of common open-source infrastructure for connected smart devices at the prpl Foundation’s Summit meeting. Held in Amsterdam on October 20th, the event is a unique opportunity to network with, and to learn from open-source industry leaders and professionals about the ecosystem of next-gen applications that enable service-based innovation.

This year’s prpl Summit will gather operators, chipset manufacturers, software and application developers, standardization body representatives, and members of the open-source, broadband, and Wi-Fi communities to discuss how to shape the roadmap of prplWare products suite – prplOS, prplMesh, and Life-Cycle Management for open-source CPEs.

The Summit agenda, just revealed by the prpl Foundation, will feature a range of speakers from across the industry, keynotes from operators and industry stakeholders, application demonstrations, and much more. The Summit will open with an outline of the Foundation’s ambitions and mission for the next 12 months.

“We are delighted to announce the return of the prpl Summit” said Dr. Len Dauphinee, prpl Foundation President. “After two long years, we welcome back many of our open-source colleagues as we look to address the industry challenges and promote service-driven innovation on CPE by harmonizing interfaces in open APIs and delivering open-source reference implementations of common infrastructure. As we witness Tier-1 operators already building solutions, the industry leaders are ready to share the 2023 prpl deployments roadmap for strengthening industry-wide collaboration.”

Executives of standards organizations collaborating with the prpl Foundation, Jason Walls of the Broadband Forum (BBF) and Tiago Rodrigues of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), will join the summit to share their views on the standard and value of open-source.

The summit will feature a key panel discussion with Lance Koenders of Verizon and Sophie Claude of Orange Innovation, focusing on the value of prpl for service providers and the broader broadband community in developing and deploying open-source solutions.

The Operators Roundtable will be further joined by Chem Assayag of Orange, Pedro Caldeira dos Santos of Deutsche Telekom, Paul Keator of DISH Technologies, Chen Li of AT&T and Endika Miragaya Saenz of Vodafone, in live discussion moderated by Livia Rosu of the HomeGrid Forum to address the evolution of the ecosystem through interoperability and acceleration of service-based applications.

Presentations from the prpl Foundation Board Directors, SoC providers and service providers will include Wojtek Makowski of Orange, Randy Zimler of Verizon, Brandon Kern of Dish and Dave Barr of MaxLinear, representing prpl governance by the community of service providers and operators, driving the business requirements into the prpl working group organizations.

To complete the picture, Marc de Courville of SoftAtHome will provide detailed overview of the new software platform. Ian Wheelock of CommScope will share the edge services and application deployment strategies in place. Carlos Santos of KAON and Luka Perkov of Sartura will illustrate technical insights of their solutions for supporting the prpl community of developers.

The prpl Foundation is all about open APIs and open-source to drive scalability and innovation. The prpl working group chairs are committed to provide a complete update on 2021-2022 success stories and outline a roadmap of the plans and aspirations for the next 12 months: prplMesh WG, prplOS WG, LCM Lifecycle Management WG, High Level API WG, prplSecurity WG, Low Level API WG and Certification WG.

Attendees of the prpl summit will also be able to see for the 1st time private demonstrations from prpl solution developers including CommScope, DZS, KAON Broadband, MaxLinear, Sagemcom, Sartura, SoftAtHome and WNC.

The prpl Summit 2022 will be held on October 20th at the Novotel Amsterdam City Hotel Netherlands, sponsored by CommScope, Sartura, SoftAtHome, KAON Broadband and WNC.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative community dedicated to open-source and open APIs, focusing on carrier-grade software for Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) as specified by Operator members. prpl Foundation brings together Service Providers, OEMs, system integrators, chip vendors, and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then communize a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop Open-APIs. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

For more information, visit: https://prplfoundation.org/

