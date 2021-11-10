The Goldiee Group (Goldiee), one of India’s largest producers of spices and food products, has praised its longstanding relationship with Domino Printing Sciences (Domino), having enhanced its coding and marking capabilities with remote monitoring from the Domino Cloud.

Ax-Series at Goldiee site

“For today’s market, Goldiee only knows and trusts Domino to provide reliable coding and marking solutions,” says Som Prakash Goenka, Co-Founder, Goldiee. “We have always been a progressive company – in terms of our operations, our people, and our technological advancements – and it is through partnerships like this that we are able to excel in all of our practices.”

Goldiee has relied on Domino’s industrial printing expertise, and reliable solutions for coding and marking its products, for more than 30 years. At the company’s main manufacturing site in Kanpur, Goldiee utilises Domino’s Ax-Series continuous inkjet printers, equipped with Domino Cloud, to code its expanding product range – which now includes spice mixes, bottled sauces, packaged noodles, and pickles.

“With the Domino Cloud, we can ensure that we are taking care of routine maintenance and ink changes at a time that is right for us to avoid downtime. This has improved our production processes, and overall performance,” says Manu Rastogi, Manager of Operations, Goldiee. “As the company evolves and more printers are added, Domino Cloud will become essential to the running and maintenance of our production lines, helping to reduce our operating costs and increase our output.”

“We are very pleased to be able to celebrate our long-standing, successful partnership with Goldiee,” says Mukesh Khanna – Senior Vice President Service, Domino Printech India LLP. “Over the last 33 years, we have watched Goldiee progress into the household name that it is today – and we are proud to say that that our products, services, and technical expertise are still just as key to the business’s operational success. We look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

To read the full press release, please click here: https://bit.ly/3nFvo7S

END

Disclaimers

General

All performance related figures and claims quoted in this document were obtained under specific conditions and may only be replicated under similar conditions. For specific product details, you should contact your Domino Sales Advisor. This document does not form part of any terms and conditions between you and Domino.

Imagery

Images may include optional extras or upgrades. Print quality may differ depending on consumables, printer, substrates, and other factors. Images and photographs do not form any part of any terms and conditions between you and Domino.

Notes to Editors:

About Domino

Since 1978, Domino Printing Sciences (Domino) has established a global reputation for the development and manufacture of coding, marking, and printing technologies, as well as its worldwide aftermarket products and customer services. Today, Domino offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of complete end-to-end coding solutions designed to satisfy the compliance and productivity requirements of manufacturers across many sectors, including food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial. The company’s core technologies include innovative inkjet, laser, print and apply, and thermal transfer overprinting systems designed for the application of variable data, barcodes, and unique traceability codes onto product and packaging.

Domino employs over 2,900 people worldwide and sells to more than 120 countries through a global network of 25 subsidiary offices and more than 200 distributors. Domino’s manufacturing facilities are located in China, Germany, India, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and the USA.

Domino’s continued growth is underpinned by an unrivalled commitment to product development. The company is the proud recipient of six Queen’s Awards in several categories, including innovation. Domino has also been recognised with many industry awards, including the ‘Supply Chain Excellence’ and ‘People and Skills’ accolades at The Manufacturer MX Awards 2019.

Domino became an autonomous division within Brother Industries Ltd. on 11th June 2015.

For further information on Domino, please visit www.domino-printing.com

For more information, please contact:

Jade Taylor-Salazar

Written Content Specialist

Domino Printing Sciences

Tel: +44 (0) 1954 782551

Jade.Taylor-Salazar@domino-uk.com