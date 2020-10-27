Nottingham, UK – 27 October 2020 – ENSEK, the leading software supplier to UK energy providers, is today announcing that 100% renewable power company Good Energy is moving its entire B2B supply business onto ENSEK’s Ignition platform.

The move will enhance customer experience and support the launch of new services for Good Energy’s business customers. The partnership is the latest investment from Good Energy into new products to support businesses tackle climate change.

Good Energy is one of the UK's leading renewable energy suppliers, providing 100% renewable electricity and carbon neutral gas to businesses and homes across the country. ENSEK’s Ignition platform will enable Good Energy to service a large range of electricity and gas customers; from small businesses to large industrial consumers, with greater speed and more accuracy.

The partnership will see Good Energy use a new customer portal for its B2B customers, which will provide a fully digital, self-serve experience, allowing customers to actively manage their account without needing to speak to anyone.

Randall Bowen, Chief Commercial Officer at Good Energy, said:

“We’re committed to investing in new digital technologies to support businesses on the road to zero-emissions. ENSEK’s Ignition platform allows us to do just that, providing both the flexibility and efficiency to serve a large range of business customers. This new investment will mean a higher standard of customer experience and enable Good Energy to grow its new clean energy services to businesses which want to benefit from renewables.”

Good Energy will use ENSEK’s highly automated software as a service platform to better focus on its SME and Industrial & Commercial customers’ needs. ENSEK’s feature-rich platform simplifies the experience by providing a single customer view; from complex billing and pricing to import and PPA. The platform will increase Good Energy’s ability to work with brokers, boost growth, and improve the overall digital experience.

“Providing a scalable and future-proof digital platform for Good Energy will mean more businesses can reach their sustainability goals,” added Jon Slade, CEO of ENSEK. “We’ve invested heavily in our SME and I&C capability over the last few years and are proud to support Good Energy on their sustainability journey.”

ENDS

About ENSEK

ENSEK is on a mission to remove the complexity of the energy industry and let suppliers focus on what really matters – their customers. Its Software as a Service platform, Ignition, provides the tools and outsourced managed service required for energy suppliers across B2C, B2B and I&C markets to enable the reduction in an energy supplier’s cost to serve, whilst increasing customer satisfaction.

ENSEK provides products and services for over 30 customers in the UK and internationally, including Centrica, Eneco and Utility Warehouse.

For more information, visit: https://ensek.com/

About Good Energy

Good Energy is a generator and supplier of 100% renewable power and an innovator in energy services. It currently owns two wind farms, six solar farms and sources electricity from a community of 1,600 independent UK generators.

Since it was founded 20 years ago, the company has been at the forefront of the charge towards a cleaner, distributed energy system. Its mission is to support UK households and businesses generate, store and share clean power.

Contact

Octopus Group PR for ENSEK

Samantha.Curtis@octopusgrp.com