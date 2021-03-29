Egnach, Switzerland, March 29, 2021. Swisscows (www.swisscows.com), the alternative, data-secure search engine from Switzerland, is now selling limited non-voting shares for CHF 150, so-called participation certificates.

Privacy and data protection

Unlike Google, Swisscows offers the user secure and data protection compliant use and is considered a family-friendly search engine that does not list any pornographic or violent content. It is also known for exclusively using its own servers located in Switzerland - without using a cloud. Behind the search engine is Swisscows AG, which recently expanded its portfolio with the TeleGuard messenger and - in contrast to other well-known messengers - enables secure use without storing personal data.

All of the solutions developed by Swisscows AG are designed to ensure that you can navigate the Internet securely and in compliance with data protection regulations, i.e. while preserving personal data and protecting your privacy. The company's long-term goal is to offer a protected alternative for all areas. The sale of participation certificates is the next strategic step for Swisscows. The funds thus acquired will flow into the synchronization and expansion of internal infrastructure.

“Behind Swisscows is a strong team that creates secure tools for our daily interaction on the internet”, says Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Swisscows.

What do interested parties have to do now?

A participation certificate is a security with which the holder can participate in a company or the company's success. With regard to the distribution of a dividend, the participation certificate is comparable to a share, but the holder has no participation or voting rights. The participation certificates can be purchased via https://swisscows.com/shares.

About Swisscows

Swisscows is a Swiss technology company for intelligent software products and services in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is our passion to protect people from surveillance. As Swisscows team, we have made it our business to provide a protected space for internet users. We have decided to create safe alternatives in all areas.

https://company.swisscows.ch/de

Press contact

markengold PR GmbH

Tel. +49 (0)30 219 159 60

Mail: teleguard@markengold.de