GovTech contract provides agencies with the ability to erase sensitive information from used computers, including those with SSDs, for safe and sustainable reuse.

SINGAPORE, 12 OCT 2021— Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG) has been awarded its latest government tender for data sanitisation, in large part due to its ability to erase solid-state drives (SSDs) within laptops and PCs.

As part of the PC Bulk Tender put forth by the Government Technology Agency of Singapore, the data erasure leader’s software will be used on up to 100K computers available to government agencies over the next three years. The contract also offers onsite erasure of the computers that are to be replaced by these new units.

GreenGov.SG encapsulates the government sector’s vision to lead the way in the nation’s Green Plan 2030 initiative for sustainable development. By permanently and completely erasing data from used devices, Blancco software removes the risk of anyone accessing sensitive data in the future. Blancco data erasure is available through three vendors named in the government tender.

‘Each of the providers listed in the contract offers turnkey solutions perfectly suited for government customers’, said Vincent Sim, ASEAN Regional Director for Blancco. ‘This includes offering PCs and laptops from Dell, Lenovo, and HP with our data erasure software customised for agency use. Providers will maintain and service those devices throughout their term of use, and at end-of-life, come onsite to erase agencies’ outgoing hardware with our flagship product, Blancco Drive Eraser’.

Onsite erasure avoids the risk of data loss that could happen when devices are transferred from one location to another. In addition to providing cryptographic erasure on SSDs, Blancco Drive Eraser software meets several other government agency requirements: It is Common Criteria Certified and generates tamper-proof, digitally signed certificates of erasure to assure agencies and auditors that all data has been removed. To accommodate agency reporting and auditing, these certificates are then stored in a centralised server specifically for Singapore government.

Erasures are also verified and certified to meet globally recognised standards, enabling organisations to comply with requirements specified in Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), as well as industry standards such as ISO 27001 and PCI DSS.

‘We’re very pleased to bring a new, sustainable solution that reinforces the data security goals of agencies while supporting the sustainability goals of the nation’, said Mr Sim. ‘For citizens and the environment, it’s a very powerful combination’.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce risk. Increase efficiency. Be sustainable. Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) provides organisations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. With nearly 25 years of responding to customer needs and 35+ patented or patent-pending ideas, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. Our dedication to technological innovation empowers top-tier enterprises and governments, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors, and mobile industry stakeholders to protect end-of-life data against unauthorised access, comply with data protection requirements, extend the useable life of IT assets, accelerate operations, and enhance the mobile customer experience. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

