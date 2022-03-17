Stockholm, Sweden, 17 March 2022 – Holm Security is backing the calls of the European Commission and Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), who in recent weeks have urged government authorities to check their cyber security defenses for possible vulnerabilities in response to predictions of increased levels of cyberattacks. At the Munich Cyber Security Conference last month, the European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said that cybercriminals were targeting ‘ever more sectors and entities that are critical to the functioning of our economies and of our societies’.

“Cyberattacks can pose a threat to our way of life by targeting government authorities that provide us with essential services that we take for granted. In the last few years, we have seen firsthand the impact of cyberattacks on companies like SolarWinds and the Colonial Pipeline. It is often one weak link that opens the door to entire infrastructure,” says Holm Security CEO Stefan Thelberg. “Fortunately, there are intelligent, but simple, solutions available that are able to identify gaps in your cyber security defenses before it is too late.”

In response to rising predictions of cyberattacks, Holm Security is now offering free vulnerability scans for all government authorities across Europe. This initiative aims to assist government authorities in detecting possible unknown vulnerabilities in their current cyber security defenses so that these can be addressed, and, in turn, help to increase the level of cyber security defense readiness.

“I am happy to announce that Holm Security will offer a free vulnerability assessment scan that assists authorities in identifying unknown gaps in their cyber security defenses. By utilizing our vulnerability management platform, these vital government authorities can take concrete steps towards increasing their level of readiness and protect themselves against future cyberattacks.”

If you are a governmental authority within Europe and would like to know how to avail of this free vulnerability scan, please click here to find out more: http://www.holmsecurity.com/free-vmp/eu

About Holm Security

Holm Security offers a next-gen vulnerability management platform focusing on automation and continuity. The platform performs scans and reports of networks, systems, and web applications as well as phishing and awareness training, which helps to strengthen users - who are often the weakest link in the IT environment. In 2015 and 2016, Holm Security developed its platform and in 2017 it was launched in Sweden. Today, the company has over 750 customers and is locally represented in seven markets in the Nordic region, the Benelux, India, and Southeast Asia. The founders of Holm Security sold Stay Secure to Fusemail in 2014.

