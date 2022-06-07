Plan A's decarbonisation and ESG improvement platform enables UK companies to comply with market-specific regulations such as TCFD, SECR, or NFRD

Greentech to create 100 jobs to expand value proposition for existing and new clients in the UK

Berlin/London, 07 June 2022. Plan A, leading corporate decarbonisation and ESG optimisation software provider, will open a branch office in London in July 2022, further accelerating its international expansion strategy. Leveraging its AI-driven and science-based software platform, Plan A supports companies in their sustainable journey and non-financial reporting in line with the latest regulations such as the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) applicable in the United Kingdom. The TCFD is meant to provide investors, lenders, and insurers with standardised and transparent information on ESG performance and climate-related risks and opportunities. Since April 2022, large public interest companies – i.e. banks, insurance companies, or listed companies with more than 500 employees – have been obliged to report in compliance with this standard.

Rapid growth: 100 employees in London office

As London is one of the world's largest financial, banking, and fintech hubs, Plan A’s office opening will support the leading, most reputable, and fastest growing financial institutions in reducing and improving their impact, particularly in the relevant Scope 3 emissions (supplier emissions, investment portfolios). Elaborating on an already extensive customer base, including clients such as ApaxPartners and Albion Capital, Plan A aims to expand their software and service offering rapidly across the UK. To do so, the company will be hiring 100 business, climate, and tech experts in its London office over the next few years, creating numerous jobs and empowering local companies to become sustainability leaders and future-proof their businesses.

Lubomila Jordanova, CEO of Plan A: "We cannot be happier to be returning to the place where Plan A's story kicked off. Our client base in the UK has been growing rapidly in recent months and we pursue ambitious growth targets in the UK. That is why we have decided to strengthen our local presence and build a team in London. We are recruiting for C-level and commercial positions with immediate effect. In addition to our customers and partners, our thanks go in particular to the Department for International Trade and London & Partners, who have actively supported our efforts."

Minister for Investment Lord Grimstone: "Plan A’s software solution, which supports businesses on their net-zero and decarbonisation journey, will be a great addition to the UK’s world-leading sustainable tech and startup ecosystem, facilitated by this government’s commitment to clean, green tech. The UK is home to more than 100 tech unicorns and, with our friendly business environment, there is no better time to be a tech business in the UK."

About Plan A

Plan A is a leading corporate decarbonisation and ESG optimisation software provider. The German company has developed a SaaS platform that combines cutting-edge technology and the latest scientific standards and methodologies (TÜV-certified). The end-to-end software solution automates CO2 emissions calculation, carbon reduction planning, and ESG reporting for companies. Plan A counts N26, Flixbus, BMW, JOKR, Société Générale and the European Union among its customers.

Founded in 2017, the company has already received several awards, most recently Generali’s SME EnterPRIZE Award 2021 and the prestigious The Europas Award 2021. Plan A closed a Series A funding round of USD 10 million in November 2021 (HV Capital and Keen Venture Partners, joining Demeter, coparion, and Softbank as investors). Plan A is a B Corp certified business and adheres to strict social and environmental standards.

