Idnet will be exhibiting at the Logistik & Transport Exhibition in Gothenburg on November 8th & 9th

GOTHENBURG. 7th November, 2022: GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment technologies and inventory optimization software, and Idnet, Sweden’s leading supply chain technology company, today announce a strategic partnership that will enable Idnet to offer GreyOrange’s leading autonomous robots and GreyMatter operating system to retailers in the Nordics.

Per Redenius

“At Idnet, we have spent the last 30 years helping our customers to optimize their warehouses and drive efficiency through quality technology. We are constantly analysing technology trends to ensure that we are always able to offer our customers the best-in-class technologies for their warehouse operations,” said Per Redenius, Project Owner Supply Chain Solutions, Idnet.

A recent survey conducted by GreyOrange found that 70% of retail supply chain leaders are making automation a strategic priority during the next year, with 98% agreeing that automation is the best technology available on the market to help them overcome continuing labour issues. This partnership between GreyOrange and Idnet will make it easier for retailers in the Nordics to access automation solutions.

“In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about the use of autonomous robots (AMR) and now it is here! In order for brands to continue to improve their warehouses, they need to consider investing in automation, or they risk giving their competitors a significant advantage. Our partnership with GreyOrange will not only give our customers access to its full range of autonomous robots, and its leading multi-agent GreyMatter operating system” Redenius continued.

Idnet will be exhibiting at this year's Logistik & Transport, the Nordic region’s leading conference and trade fair dedicated to the future of logistics. You can find Idnet in stand C02:20. For more information about the event, visit https://en.logistik.to.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is the leading omnichannel fulfillment platform that gives companies choice, flexibility and resilience in driving digital supply chain transformations. The GreyOrange platform gets the right product to the right person at the right time. GreyOrange gives organizations a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labour challenges, reducing risk and getting to market faster while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. The company is headquartered in Atlanta with offices across EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

About Idnet AB

Idnet AB, is a leading Swedish technology company within Lexit Group that helps its customers to optimise their supply chain operations and shop floor processes. With highly skilled and experienced workflow and technical specialists, as well as a genuine interest of a long-term partnership, we are strategic advisors that team up with our clients in pursuit of the most sustainable future imaginable. Idnet’s clients include retailers Coop and Elon, e-traders such as NA-KD and Nelly, 3PLS like PostNord, and automotive brands such as Scania and Volvo.

Contact: greyorange@championcomms.com