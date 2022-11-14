The electric bike manufacturer HORWIN has the ear of the bike world thanks to the latest generation of its high-performance motorbikes. With its innovative batteries, engines, chassis, assistance and security systems, as well as its clever design, the HORWIN-SENMENTI series launches its first model SENMENTI 0. The new technology was presented at the international bike fair EICMA which took place in Milan (Italy) from 8 to 13 November 2022.

Its performance is impressive. To give just one example, the SENMENTI 0 manages top speeds of 200 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. Its maximum distance at an average speed of 88 km/h is an impressive 300 km. As the battery charging status falls, performance is not impacted and you can continue to enjoy the full driving experience. Moreover, a Range Extender is available for an even greater distances and initial charge. Thanks to the Super Charger function, the vehicle's battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes at any e-vehicle quick charging station (400 V). The battery can also be used to output electricity – e.g. for camping equipment or other e-vehicles.

"SENMENTI comes from the Chinese pronunciation of the word for 'organism'," Wendsor Zhou Wei, CEO and founder of HORWIN, explains. With this, he refers to the inbuilt intelligent electronics which are able to learn. For example, SENMENTI 0 adapts automatically to its owner's driving style, thereby improving energy efficiency.

More than 30 sensors and cameras in the vehicle gather information in real time and thus increase safety. For example, the SENMENTI 0 has an ABS brake system, anti-slip system, tire pressure sensors and a collision alert. Driving comfort is further aided by climbing, start and reverse assistance, back suspension, various driving modes, Keyless Go, an intelligent camera for automatic photographs as well as seat and handle heating.

With its light and stable vehicle frame and beautiful design, the SENMENTI 0 offers reduced air resistance. It is ideally suited to trips in the city and to the countryside. The vehicle is expected to be available for purchase from mid-2023.

The concept e-bike SENMENTI X was also introduced at the EICMA. A separate self-balancing function was developed for this to keep the vehicle in a static position and in balance while driving, thereby further adding to driving safety.

