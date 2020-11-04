HUBER+SUHNER (UK) Ltd. has been recognised with the Bronze Performance Standard Supply Chains for the 21st Century (SC21) award by ADS, the UK trade organization for Aerospace, Defense, Security and Space, for its commitment towards technical excellence and the continual improvement of its production performance.

HUBER+SUHNER achieved this accolade through implementing stringent measures which resulted in 90 – 94 percent of on time deliveries, a high-quality product performance level of 98 – 99 percent and a manufacturing and business excellence score of between 0 -399. The award also recognises the company’s commitment to creating a Continuous Sustainable Improvement Plan that is focused on performance activity and regularly reviewed by customers.

As the defense industry becomes increasingly competitive, the HUBER+SUHNER engineering and production teams based in the UK, have embarked on a series of Manufacturing and Business Improvement Activities over the last year to ensure better quality and delivery performance for defense customers. One of these activities resulted in reduced set-up times and waste, as the upgrading of work processes guaranteed the consistent production of parts to meet tight mechanical tolerances required by the industry.

“We are delighted to have been recognised for the hard work on upgrading our manufacturing processes, which have been independently assessed, to assure that we have a dedicated workforce that seeks to deliver outstanding results and the best quality through continuous improvement,” said Nigel Mitchell, Sales Director Radio Frequency at HUBER+SUHNER. “The team are now aiming to achieve the next tier Silver Award next year to ensure HUBER+SUHNER is always providing the best service possible for defense customers.”

The SC21 scheme is a nationally recognised programme, endorsed by all major UK defense companies, designed to accelerate the competitiveness of the sector by raising the performance of its supply chains. Since its launch 13 years ago, all participants have agreed to incorporate consistent measures that meet customer needs in a highly competitive global market with the main aim to see zero defects and 100 percent on time delivery at all stages of the product or service lifecycle.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

