White paper follows extensive performance testing – carried out with Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik – on five plating types under a 720 hrs salt spray corrosion test

As leading suppliers of radio frequency (RF) and optical connectivity components for telecommunications, space and defence and test and measurement applications, HUBER+SUHNER and Rosenberger worked closely together to create this white paper.

The findings of ground-breaking research into RF plating which discovers the most resilient plating for corrosion resistance have today been released as a new industry guide by HUBER+SUHNER and Rosenberger.

Outdoor RF connectors require exceptional corrosion resistance in order to fulfil stringent mechanical and electrical requirements in extreme environmental conditions. With increasing performance demands on connectors, plating are key to withstanding stress and exposure in these harsh environments.

The white paper – entitled ‘720 hrs Salt Spray Corrosion Resistance Plating for RF Connectors’ – investigates and evaluates the performance characteristics of plating types and is the first extensive reference guide in the industry for choosing the most resilient plating.

With many plating options available on the market for RF connectors, HUBER+SUHNER and Rosenberger produced this guide to provide a detailed comparison of advantages and disadvantages of optional plating to find out which provides optimum corrosion resistance. The white paper investigates the performance qualities of the most popular RF connector plating types including silver, white bronze, SURO720, tin-nickel and electroless nickel-phosphorus.

Under a 720 hrs salt spray test, the performance of the plating was tested in contact resistance, wearability, ductility, solderability and for passive intermodulation properties. The tests provided varied results with some plating showing best results for contact resistance and others performing best in wear resistance. The results from the white paper provide the industry with a comprehensive guide of recommendations for the best plating performances in various applications based on technical and economic requirements.

To discover the full results of the white paper – entitled ‘720 hrs Salt Spray Corrosion Resistance Plating for RF Connectors’ – please visit: [https://literature.hubersuhner.com/Technologies/Radiofrequency/white-paper-salt-spray-en/]

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland that develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serve customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

Rosenberger

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, a family owned company, was founded 1958 and ranks today among the world-wide leading manufacturers of standard and customer-specific connectivity solutions in high-frequency, high-voltage and fibre optic technology. The product range covers RF coaxial connectors, RF test & measurement products, RF connectors for automotive electronics, medical and industrial electronics as well as fibre optic products, and cable assemblies.

Rosenberger is certified to IATF 16949:2016, DIN EN 9100, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

More than 2,300 people are employed today at the Rosenberger headquarters in Fridolfing/Tittmoning (Upper Bavaria, Germany). Worldwide, the Rosenberger group operates manufacturing and assembly locations as well as Rosenberger sales offices in Europe, Asia and North and South America where – in total – approx. 11,300 employees develop, produce and sell our products.